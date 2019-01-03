Why Ariana Grande is the perfect choice to headline Coachella

If she was drafted at the last minute to fill in for West or Timberlake, though, then Coachella got more than it bargained for: As naturally attuned to the internet as she is versed in the methods of old-fashioned razzle-dazzle, Grande comes to the gig with a uniquely expansive skill set that means she’ll basically be doing the jobs of both men by herself — and without anyone fearing that her set will suddenly morph into a Trump rally or a used-flannel convention.