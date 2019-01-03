Coachella 2019: Yes, Idris Elba is DJing Coachella — and other takeaways from the roster announcement

3. Where are the reunions? Those hoping for a Smiths return long ago resolved that their day would never come. An Oasis announcement seems increasingly unlikely (and irrelevant). The Stone Roses thing at Coachella was a disaster. The Strokes aren’t on the bill, and never really broke up anyway. With LCD Soundsystem shooting their shot way too early and emo nostalgia about a half-decade away, is the reunion era over? (Does the return of Aphex Twin count?)