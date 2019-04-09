Coachella at 20: How the festival unexpectedly nabbed Prince

His 24-song performance in Indio would be remembered as an emotional high point in the festival’s two-decade history, with guests Morris Day and Jerome Benton from the Time and Sheila E., plus Prince himself unfurling explosive riffs and leads like the guitar hero he always was. There were Prince classics and an aching eight-minute version of Radiohead’s “Creep,” leading to one more boast before his exit from the Coachella stage: “From now on this is Prince’s house!”