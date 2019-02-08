Even without Ariana Grande, the Grammys soldier on and 'step up' in rehearsals

“As a kid raised in the ’80s and the ‘90s, the Lilith Fair movement was the first representation I saw of women headlining arenas and getting major deals and dominating the airwaves. That was major for me as a young girl in a small town and very well may be the reason I’m even standing here today,” she said after rehearsals. “To maybe be a part of that for some young girl watching at home … I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. It’s such an honor for me.”