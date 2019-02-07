For 40 years, Ken Ehrlich has orchestrated the Grammys — but what’s next?

“I have a contract through next year. Will that be it? I don't know,” he says. “My instincts just say next Sunday. I've got a show to do, and then, next year, I've got a show to do. We'll see. Honestly, I was always the kid looking to push out the old guy ahead of me. Now, I am the old guy. I'm not saying I'm being pushed out, but your perspective changes as your hair gets whiter.”