Home Grown Radio, where Nipsey Hussle fans mourn and LA hip-hop finds a voice

Sallis also brought in another key piece of the “Home Grown” puzzle: Sparkle Pratt, whom he calls “the glue of what’s going on” because of her encouragement and dedication. Pratt had just graduated from UCLA with a degree that she wasn’t going to use. But Sallis could tell by scrolling through Twitter that she was plugged into the L.A. music scene and would be a natural fit for “Home Grown.” Sallis didn’t give Dizzle and Hed a say in the matter; he introduced her to the team and she filled in all the business details, including booking the artists and creating blog posts for the website. She is now general manager of “Home Grown Radio,” including the other shows that the Home Grown brand hosts.