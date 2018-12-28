Retire 2018 with the rocker who just won’t retire. Or hit a rave or rooftop celebration.

Ozzy Osbourne, like 2018 in general, has to quit sometime, but the day never seems to actually arrive. After retiring Black Sabbath, and swearing that he’ll soon quit touring as a solo act, he instead booked a blowout return for Ozzfest at Inglewood’s Forum (3900 W. Manchester Blvd.) with himself as the headliner. Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie and Body Count support. To quote an Ozzy classic, start 2019 conceived in the eye of a secret. Tickets range from $20.19 to $170.50.