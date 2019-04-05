Guitarist Pete Wilde wants to ‘be music the way Prince was’

“In jail you don’t have anything to do but read and do push-ups, so I read a lot and learned a lot,” he said. “I’ve always been pretty aware, with a firsthand account, that our justice system is broken, and it’s gonna take more than nice songs to change it. It’s gonna take action and legislation, and hopefully one day my music makes enough of an impact where I can sit down with someone who does make change and bend their ear.”