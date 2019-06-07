Prince ‘Originals’ puts the sex back into songs he gifted to protégés and pals

Only a few performers have written enough great songs that they could afford to give some away to other artists: Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Lennon & McCartney, Missy Elliott, the Bee Gees, Chic and perhaps most of all, Prince. The Prolific Purple Priapist had many protégés (most of them female) and side groups, and in 1985, after the blockbuster success of “Purple Rain,” he started the Paisley Park label and began outfitting its acts with songs from his massive vault. Incredibly, he was writing and recording “a song a day” in this stage, sound engineer Susan Rogers has said. The new Prince album “Originals,” authorized by his estate, collects fifteen of the songs he recorded and gifted to others. Hearing him sing lyrics he often intended for women suits our nonbinary era.