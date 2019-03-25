Appreciation: Scott Walker, who turned his back on commercial pop music to became an acclaimed experimental composer

The artist didn't issue another album until 1995, and it was a beast. Called “Tilt,” it’s as heavy as a Richard Serra sculpture and equally intimidating. Throbbing, creepy bottom-end tones guide the record’s nine songs, a characteristic that in interviews Walker described as his “binding sound,” one “that can be done with the vocals or the bass and drums.” Explained Walker to the Believer: “What it’s always sounded like to me, when it’s working well — it reminds me of the aural equivalent of [H. R.] Giger’s drawings of ‘Alien.’ ”