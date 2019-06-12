Taylor Swift and Katy Perry declare ‘peace at last’ with cookies

It’s officially the end of an era. Again.
The bad blood between pop superstars Katy Perry and Taylor Swift has further dissipated because of a peace offering.
At least that’s what they’d have us believe, according to an Instagram photo Perry posted on Tuesday. Her pic showcased a platter of chocolate chip cookies with the words “PEACE AT LAST” written in icing on it.
In case it wasn’t clear who was behind the baked goods, Perry tagged renowned baker Swift in her “feels good” caption. She also geo-tagged the image with “Let’s Be Friends.” And Swift replied with a baker’s dozen’s worth of growing heart emojis.
It’s unclear if the cookies were delivered or if the two are actually hanging out together. Some obsessive fans hypothesized that the two women had a confab in Swift’s kitchen based on the marble countertops.
But it doesn’t matter because the two artists are playing up the reconciliation that, of course, was fueled by their protracted rivalry.
The years-long feud reportedly began after a 2013 incident involving backup dancers and was amped up through the singers’ respective diss tracks, beginning with Swift’s 2014 hit, “Bad Blood,” Perry’s 2017 track “Swish Swish” and a bevy of interviews in between (and after).
Swift, 29, and Perry, 34, were believed to have reconciled in 2018 when the latter had an actual olive branch delivered to Swift right before opening night of her record-breaking “Reputation” stadium tour.
Which begs the question: Is “Peace at Last” or “Let’s Be Friends” alluding to some sort of collaboration between the singers? Several eager fans on Twitter sure hope so, and Perry has previously said she’d work with Swift if she apologized.