Why the Heartbreakers are resisting the lure of an all-star Tom Petty tribute

“I can't even wrap my mind around that,” Campbell said. “It's just too emotional. I mean, with the band I'm touring with, we do a tribute every night. We do ‘Free Falling’ with some video pictures of Tom. … We tried to get into that and it was just too soon, too emotional. I don't know if I really need or want to do that. I think if other people want to do tribute concerts, that would be great. But right now, I'm not feeling it, honestly, just to get the Heartbreakers together without Tom.”