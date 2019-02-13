The music of Brazil’s Tribalistas imagines a more harmonious and joyful culture

“When the first album came out, I had a 2-month-old baby to take care of,” adds Monte. “Because the rhythm of our respective careers is so intense, we went right back into them. Since then, we continued working together in different ways without playing a single show as a band. Eventually we realized that we had 15 new songs that could be turned into a second album. At this moment there were no obstacles in sight; we had the will and the circumstances to hit the road.”