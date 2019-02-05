Female songwriters and producers remain ‘vastly outnumbered,’ says USC study of music industry

Pieper said that for this study, “the mission was to better understand why” gender inequity remained so prevalent across the survey period. Interviews were key: “We’re hearing about how seriously women are taken by their colleagues, by the industry itself — how often they’re valued for their bodies versus their talent and contributions.” She also described interviews that yielded information about “the stereotypes people hold about technical competencies, and what the environment in the recording studio is like for women.”