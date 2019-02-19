Time's Up CEO and president Lisa Border resigns, citing 'family concerns'

The Time’s Up organization has accepted the resignation of its president, Lisa Borders, it announced in a statement issued via social media on Monday.
A joint statement with Borders, who joined the organization in October, cited “family concerns” as the reason for her departure.
“As Time’s Up continues to grow, I am proud of the work I have done to shepherd its continued development,” Borders wrote. “Unfortunately, it is with deep regret that I must resign from Time’s Up to address family concerns that require my singular focus. I appreciate the opportunity to support this mission and I hope my efforts will continue to resonate.”
The organization’s statement followed:
“With gratitude for her work, Time’s Up accepts and supports Lisa Borders’ decision to resign as president and CEO,” the organization stated. “We know that it is the right decision for Lisa as well as the organization.”
Rebecca Goldman, who currently serves as the Time’s Up chief operating officer, will serve as interim chief executive while an executive search is conducted. The announcement concluded, “We remain steadfast in our mission to create safe, fair, and dignified work for women of all kinds.”
Time’s Up was founded in 2017 to fight discrimination and sexual harassment in the workplace following sexual abuse accusations against Harvey Weinstein and others in the entertainment industry.