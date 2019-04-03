Jim Rissmiller, promoter who helped the Stones, Queen and Elton John go big in L.A., dies at 76

“When I rang the bell, Mitchum answered the door,” he recalled. “It was pouring rain outside, so he asked me in for coffee. I told him I couldn’t, that I had to go. He insisted, and I said, ‘No, no, I can’t have a cup of coffee with you because it's raining outside.’ I got back to my car and thought, ‘My God, Robert Mitchum just invited me in for coffee and I told him I couldn’t because it's raining.’ How dumb!”