Best live music in L.A.: The Strokes, Health and more

The Strokes have been busy with side projects for the past few years, but the NYC garage-rock kings have embarked on a “global comeback” for 2019, including a much-hyped stop in L.A. next week. If the band’s acclaimed live chops weren’t enough of a draw, all proceeds from the gig will benefit two local agencies supporting L.A.’s homeless community. The Center in Hollywood provides access to community health and mental healthcare, alongside housing support through its collaborative model. FoodCycle LA works to combat food insecurity and waste by collecting excess food from grocery stores, restaurants and farmers markets and delivering it to organizations that feed the hungry. Tickets are sold out, but you can still find some available for resale via Craigslist. The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., 7 p.m. Monday.