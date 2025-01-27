Eslabon Armado, DannyLux, Red Pears, more to play benefit concert to provide L.A. fire relief

Eslabon Armado, Cuco and DannyLux join the long list of acts performing at benefit concerts across the country to aid those impacted by the Los Angeles fires.

The trio of balladeering acts will perform at the Glass House in Pomona on Friday, Jan. 31 as part of the “I Heart L.A.” benefit concert series organized by Viva Music Festival. Indie bands Inner Wave, the Red Pears and Tijuana Panthers will take the same stage the following day, Feb. 1.

“We wanted to help more than anything. Although I was not born in Los Angeles, we’ve spent a lot of time there and it hurt us to see what was happening,” said DannyLux.

To date, the L.A. fire s has burned more than 57,000 acres of land since Jan. 7. At least 28 people have died, and roughly 16,000 structures have been destroyed, with significant damage across the communities of Altadena and Pacific Palisades — both important hubs and homes for music creatives .

“It’s so beautiful to be able to unite together and enjoy the music we create, with people that support us and that will support a good cause,” said DannyLux.

All proceeds will be donated to Musi C ares , an organization that aids musicians in need due to unforeseen emergencies, and provides preventative and recovery healthcare services. Tickets for Friday’s show start at $123.60, while tickets for Saturday’s concert start at $46.51.

Below we’ve compiled more fire relief charity events across the city featuring Latino acts. We will update this list as more events are announced.

Los Angeles Forever, comedy show

Hosted by Chris Garcia, the comedy show will feature “This Fool” creator Chris Estrada, former SNL cast member Melissa Villaseñor, Aparna Nancherla, Sheng Wang and Reggie Watts.

When: Thursday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m.

Where: Nico’s, 3111 Glendale Boulevard #2, Los Angeles, CA 90039

Tickets : Start at $43.95; proceeds go to Public Displays of Altadena, which lost their micro-theater in the fire.

Deorro & Friends

Latin Grammy-nominated DJ Deorro will host a benefit concert featuring unnamed guests.

When: Thursday, Jan. 30

Where: Exchange L.A., 618 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90014

Tickets : Waitlist is pending, VIP starts at $650; 100% of net proceeds will go to charity.

Wild Records Fundraiser

The rock event will feature Omar Romero, Wenzdaze, the Rhythm Shakers, the Desperados, Gizzelle, Alex Vargas, Eddie & thee Scorpions, plus special guests.

When: Friday, Jan. 31, at 8 p.m.

Where: The Paramount, 2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90033

Tickets : Minimum $25 donation at door.

Active Minds Benefit Show

Organized by Active Minds, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing mental health awareness and initiatives in the Latin community, the music show will feature acts by Los Pinguos and Los Silverbacks with special guests Adelaide Pilar and Asdru Sierra of Ozomatli.

When: Sunday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m.

Where: The Venice West, 1717 Lincoln Blvd, Venice, CA 90291

Tickets: $24.17