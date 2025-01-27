Eslabon Armado, DannyLux, Red Pears, more to play benefit concert to provide L.A. fire relief

- Share via
Eslabon Armado, Cuco and DannyLux join the long list of acts performing at benefit concerts across the country to aid those impacted by the Los Angeles fires.
The trio of balladeering acts will perform at the Glass House in Pomona on Friday, Jan. 31 as part of the “I Heart L.A.” benefit concert series organized by Viva Music Festival. Indie bands Inner Wave, the Red Pears and Tijuana Panthers will take the same stage the following day, Feb. 1.
“We wanted to help more than anything. Although I was not born in Los Angeles, we’ve spent a lot of time there and it hurt us to see what was happening,” said DannyLux.
To date, the L.A. fires has burned more than 57,000 acres of land since Jan. 7. At least 28 people have died, and roughly 16,000 structures have been destroyed, with significant damage across the communities of Altadena and Pacific Palisades — both important hubs and homes for music creatives.
Companies, businesses and nonprofits that are offering free supplies, resources and services to victims of the Los Angeles-area fires.
“It’s so beautiful to be able to unite together and enjoy the music we create, with people that support us and that will support a good cause,” said DannyLux.
All proceeds will be donated to MusiCares, an organization that aids musicians in need due to unforeseen emergencies, and provides preventative and recovery healthcare services. Tickets for Friday’s show start at $123.60, while tickets for Saturday’s concert start at $46.51.
Below we’ve compiled more fire relief charity events across the city featuring Latino acts. We will update this list as more events are announced.
Los Angeles Forever, comedy show
Hosted by Chris Garcia, the comedy show will feature “This Fool” creator Chris Estrada, former SNL cast member Melissa Villaseñor, Aparna Nancherla, Sheng Wang and Reggie Watts.
When: Thursday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m.
Where: Nico’s, 3111 Glendale Boulevard #2, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Tickets: Start at $43.95; proceeds go to Public Displays of Altadena, which lost their micro-theater in the fire.
Latin Grammy-nominated DJ Deorro will host a benefit concert featuring unnamed guests.
When: Thursday, Jan. 30
Where: Exchange L.A., 618 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90014
Tickets: Waitlist is pending, VIP starts at $650; 100% of net proceeds will go to charity.
The rock event will feature Omar Romero, Wenzdaze, the Rhythm Shakers, the Desperados, Gizzelle, Alex Vargas, Eddie & thee Scorpions, plus special guests.
When: Friday, Jan. 31, at 8 p.m.
Where: The Paramount, 2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90033
Tickets: Minimum $25 donation at door.
Organized by Active Minds, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing mental health awareness and initiatives in the Latin community, the music show will feature acts by Los Pinguos and Los Silverbacks with special guests Adelaide Pilar and Asdru Sierra of Ozomatli.
When: Sunday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m.
Where: The Venice West, 1717 Lincoln Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
Tickets: $24.17
