TV This Week, April 21-27: ‘Being Mary Jane,’ ‘Gotham’ finales and more

SUNDAY

Music legends Diana Ross and co-host Smokey Robinson salute the record label they helped make famous and vice versa in the new special “Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration.” Other performers include Fantasia, John Legend and Ciara. 8 p.m. CBS

Something’s fishy in “Jeremy Wade’s Dark Waters.” The “River Monsters” host is back in this new nature series. Followed by the debut installment of the similarly themed “Fish or Die.” 9 and 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Jimmie Walker, Tonya Harding and Morgan Fairchild are among the “Worst Cooks in America” in a new celebrity edition of the culinary competition. Anne Burrell and Tyler Florence host. 9 p.m. Food Network

MONDAY

Pro wrestling’s finest compete in a “WWE Superstars Week” on the reboot of the classic kids’ game show “Double Dare.” 7 p.m. Nickelodeon; also Tue.-Thu.

9-1-1, what is your emergency? See what happens next as first responders leap into action in the new real-time docu-series “Live Rescue.” 9 p.m. A&E

The 2018 documentary “Under the Wire” retells the tragic tale of war correspondent Marie Colvin, who lost her life covering the Syrian government’s brutal siege of the city of Homs in 2012. 9 p.m. Starz

Cops, community activists, local government officials and everyday citizens discuss efforts to end an epidemic of violent crime in Baltimore in the documentary “Charm City” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Suit up! An aristocratic woman (Suranne Jones) in early 19th-century England is determined to live life on her own terms in the fact-based period drama “Gentleman Jack.” 10 p.m. HBO

TUESDAY

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” is not a suggestion but rather a new star-studded sketch show featuring the former “SNL” writer and cast member. Anytime, Netflix

Beauty maven Madam C.J. Walker and Motown founder Berry Gordy are among the African American entrepreneurs profiled in the new special “Boss: The Black Experience in Business.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Gabrielle Union’s hit romantic drama “Being Mary Jane” returns to wrap things with a belated feature-length series finale. With Michael Ealy. 8 p.m. BET

The new six-part docu-series “1969” is a moon-landing-to-Manson-family-to-Stonewall-to-Woodstock survey of the tumultuous year that was. 10 p.m. ABC

“Frontline” wades into the ever-contentious pro-life/pro-choice debate in the new episode “The Abortion Divide.” 10 p.m. KOCE

All is far in love and work in the new L.A.-set drama series “Games People Play.” With Lauren London, Karen Obilom and Parker McKenna Posey. 10 p.m. BET

WEDNESDAY

A dominatrix enlists her gay best friend as a not-exactly-enthusiastic participant in her sessions in the new short-form comedy series “Bonding.” With Zoe Levin and Brendan Scannell. Anytime, Netflix

Sweep the leg: The rivalry continues for second season of the “Karate Kid” spinoff series “Cobra Kai.” With Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. Anytime, YouTube Premium

Chaka Khan… Chaka Khan… The R&B singer guest stars as herself and performs on a new episode of “Empire.” 8 p.m. Fox

Scientists and engineers tasked with “Saving the Dead Sea” lay out their plans in this new episode of “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE

A new installment of “Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed the World” gives props to Leonardo da Vinci, the Wright Brothers and other aviation pioneers. 10 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

“Supernatural” ends its 14th season already renewed for a 15th. With Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. 8 p.m. The CW

Bruce Wayne, we hardly knew ye: After five seasons, the before-Batman drama “Gotham” ends its run with a series finale set 10 years in the future. With Ben McKenzie and Donal Logue. 8 p.m. Fox

Events occur in real time in a new episode of “24” — scratch that, we mean a new “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” With Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher and Chelsea Peretti. 9 p.m. NBC

Host Elizabeth Vargas probes the practice of teenage girls being forced into arranged marriages on a new installment of “The Untold Story.” 9 p.m. A&E

The auto-centric series “Top Gear” revs up for another season. With Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris, et al. 9 p.m. BBC America

The new docu-special “Rookie Moonshot: Budget Mission to the Moon” charts Israeli efforts to put an unmanned lander on the lunar service. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

“Jurassic Park’s” Jeff Goldblum and “Westworld’s” James Marsden are Neil deGrasse Tyson’s guests on new back-to-back episodes of “StarTalk.” 11 p.m. and midnight National Geographic Channel

FRIDAY

A new ticker sends a young heart-transplant recipient down a dark path in the horror series “Chambers.” With Sivan Alyra Rose, Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn. Anytime, Netflix

The new foodie travelogue “Street Food” goes on a global quest for the tastiest eats on the street. Anytime, Netflix

Road trip! Curatorial types hit the highways and byways to see what’s really happening on the American art scene in the new special “State of the Art.” 9 p.m. KOCE

In Russia, jazz listens to you: Herbie Hancock, the Manhattan Transfer and others perform as part of “International Jazz Day From St. Petersburg” in this new concert special. 10 p.m. KOCE

Getting warmer: Jack Osbourne and investigator Katrina Weidman scope out purported “Portals to Hell” in this new paranormal series. 10 p.m. Travel Channel

SATURDAY

Is this thing on? In lieu of a comedian, Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer Ron Chernow will be the featured speaker at this year’s edition of “The White House Correspondents’ Dinner.” 4 p.m. CNN

But if you still need wisecracks, there’s “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2” on a very special “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.” 10 p.m. TBS

Brits do it better: Radiohead, Roxy Music, Def Leppard, the Zombies and the Cure are among the honorees at the “2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.” 8 p.m. HBO

The new special “Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case” finds former kidnapping victim Elizabeth Smart investigating the Wisconsin teen’s shocking 2018 abduction. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A teen makes a name for himself as a drug kingpin in 1980s Detroit in the fact-based 2018 crime drama “White Boy Rick.” With Richie Merritt and Matthew McConaughey. 8 p.m. Starz

Pierce Brosnan saddles up for a second season of the decades-spanning, Texas-set frontier-era drama “The Son.” 9 p.m. AMC

A hospital director hooks up with a hunky medevac chopper pilot in the new TV movie “Love Takes Flight.” With Nikki DeLoach and Jeff Hephner. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

