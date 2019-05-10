What’s on TV, May 12-18: ‘Catch-22,’ ‘L.A.’s Finest’ and more

SUNDAY
She’s not the kind who bakes you cookies in the new thriller “Killer Grandma.” With Kelly Sullivan and Nana Visitor. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Madonna receives special honors at the “30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards,” which commend positive portrayals of LGBTQ individuals in the arts and entertainment. 8 p.m. Logo
“Our Cartoon President” gets a second term — or rather, season — in the return of this animated satire. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Showtime
The late, great Adam West is remembered on the season finale of the animated sitcom “Family Guy.” 9 p.m. Fox
Selina, we hardly knew ye: After seven seasons, the satirical series “Veep” starring Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus airs its finale. 10:50 p.m. HBO
MONDAY
Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba are “L.A.’s Finest” in this new streaming cop drama inspired by the “Bad Boys” franchise. Anytime, Spectrum On Demand
“Boardwalk Empire’s” Stephen Graham and “Black Mirror’s” Rochenda Sandall join the cast of “Line of Duty” in the imported police procedural’s fifth season. Any time, Acorn TV
Life’s a beach for a band of junior lifeguards from the Valley in the new teen comedy “Malibu Rescue.” With Ricardo Hurtado and Breanna Yde. Anytime, Netflix
“The Bachelor’s” Hannah Brown gets to be “The Bachelorette” this time around as the reality competition returns for a new cycle. Chris Harrison hosts. 8 p.m. ABC
The search for the “Best Baker in America” is back for another season. 9 p.m. Food Network
“Independent Lens” presents “Harvest Season,” a new documentary saluting Mexican Americans’ contributions to California’s winemaking industry. 10 p.m. KOCE
More contestants line up for the chance to wipe out their student-loan debt on a new season of “Paid Off With Michael Torpey.” 10 p.m. TruTV
A “Daily Show” correspondent travels the globe to see how women in countries other than the U.S. are faring vis-à-vis gender equality in the new special “Desi Lydic: Abroad.” 11 p.m. Comedy Central
TUESDAY
You bet your sweet bippy! Former “Laugh-In” cast members Lily Tomlin, Ruth Buzzi and Jo Anne Worley reunite in the new special “Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate.” With Snoop Dogg, Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and others. Anytime, Netflix
Oscar nominee Glenn Close plays a celebrated author’s (Jonathan Pryce) better half in the 2017 domestic drama “The Wife.” 11:32 a.m. and 7:17 p.m. Starz
It’s the Flash (Grant Gustin) versus Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh) on the Season 5 finale of the superhero drama “The Flash.” 8 p.m. The CW
The champ is here! The two-part docu-special “What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali” pays tribute to the boxer and pop-culture icon. 8 and 9:25 p.m. HBO
“Frontline” revisits the seemingly intractable Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the new episode “One Day in Gaza.” 10 p.m. KOCE
WEDNESDAY
A young man in 1980s Britain seeks revenge for his brother’s murder years earlier in Jamaica in the 2018 crime drama “Yardie.” “Luther’s” Idris Elba directs and Aml Ameen stars. Anytime, Amazon Prime
See who outwitted, outplayed and outlasted whom on the season finale of the reality competition “Survivor.” The customary reunion special follows. Jeff Probst hosts. 8 and 10 p.m. CBS
The Archie Comics-inspired mystery drama “Riverdale” wraps its third season. With KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes. 8 p.m. The CW
Figure skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski and “Jersey Shore’s” Snooki and JWoww are among the famous faces taking part in a two-part “MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown.” Gordon Ramsay hosts. 8 p.m. Fox; concludes Wed., May 22
Celebrity chef Roy Choi explores what food means to Angelenos from different walks of life in the new series “Broken Bread.” 8:30 p.m. KCET
We do declare, the Charleston, S.C.-set reality series “Southern Charm” is back with new episodes. 8 p.m. Bravo
Just say neigh! “Nova” tracks the domestication of the wild horse millenniums ago in the new episode “First Horse Warriors.” 9 p.m. KOCE
The Abominable Snowman is sought on a new installment of “In Search of Monsters.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel
A new episode of “Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed the World” charts the rise of modern rocketry. 10 p.m. KOCE
Job seekers living with autism, Tourette syndrome, etc., don’t let their respective conditions hold them back in the new docuseries “The Employables.” 10 p.m. A&E
THURSDAY
“The Good Place’s” Tiya Sircar plays a reporter on the trail of an anonymous do-gooder in the new romance “Good Sam.” Anytime, Netflix
After 12 seasons, the hit sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” airs its series finale. But you’ll have to sit through the Season 2 finale of its spinoff “Young Sheldon” to get to the new wrap-up special “Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell.” 8, 9 and 9:30 p.m., respectively CBS
The Seattle-set hospital drama “Grey’s Anatomy” and its spinoff “Station 19” end their respective seasons. 8 and 9 p.m. ABC
Host Elizabeth Vargas probes the mysterious 2017 disappearance of a young schoolteacher in the U.S. Virgin Islands on a new edition of “The Untold Story.” 9 p.m. A&E
The police procedural “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” concludes its 20th season. “Bosch’s” Titus Welliver guest stars. 10 p.m. NBC
Journalist Christiane Amanpour chats with host Neil deGrasse Tyson on a new “StarTalk.” 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel
FRIDAY
A WWII Air Force bombardier (Christopher Abbott) is caught in the mother of all bureaucratic binds in “Catch-22.” George Clooney, Hugh Laurie and Kyle Chandler also star in this new series adapted from the classic Joseph Heller novel. Anytime, Hulu
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is back as your friendly neighborhood train wreck in a second season of the imported British comedy “Fleabag.” Anytime, Netflix
Two African American teens time-travel to try to prevent a police shooting in the new sci-fi fable “See You Yesterday.” With Eden Duncan-Smith. Anytime, Netflix
“Gossip Girl’s” Ed Westwick is back as your friendly neighborhood double-glazed window salesman in a second season of the imported British comedy “White Gold.” Anytime, Netflix
And baby makes three: The new special “Meghan and Harry Plus One” marks the arrival of the British royal family’s latest addition. 8 p.m. CBS
Traffic got you down? Nightmare commute? Jane Pauley feels your pain as she surveys America’s transportation woes in the new special “No Exit!” 9 p.m. CBS
Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford (“You Can’t Take It With You”) graces the stage on a new edition of “Live From Lincoln Center.” 9 p.m. KOCE
An MMA fighter turned stand-up comic puts his punchlines to the test in the new special “Brendan Schaub: You’d Be Surprised.” 10 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
Yeti or not, Channing Tatum, James Corden and Zendaya lend their voices to the computer-animated 2018 adventure “Smallfoot.” 8 p.m. HBO
A “Killer Grandma” is one thing, but a “Psycho Granny” is something else entirely in this other new thriller. With Robin Riker and Brooke Newton. 8 p.m. Lifetime
“Ant-Man’s” Paul Rudd hosts and DJ Khaled performs on the 44th season finale of “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Special guests help “Dance Moms’ ” JoJo Siwa celebrate her Sweet 16 in the new special “JoJo’s Dream Birthday.” 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
A biology teacher cruises into a romance with a former flame in the new TV movie “Sailing Into Love.” Leah Renee and Chris McNally. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
