What’s on TV, June 30-July 6: Independence Day specials, ‘Stranger Things’ and more

A monthlong salute to the films of 1939, considered by some cinephiles to be the art form’s best year ever, includes Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz,” Charles Laughton as “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and Cary Grant and Douglas Fairbanks Jr. in “Gunga Din.” 5, 8:15 and 10:30 p.m. Turner Classic Movies