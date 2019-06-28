What’s on TV, June 30-July 6: Independence Day specials, ‘Stranger Things’ and more

SUNDAY
She’s a secret agent with a particular set of skills — paranormal skills — in the new London-set sci-fi drama “The Rook.” With Emma Greenwell, Joely Richardson and Olivia Munn. 8 p.m. Starz
Alan Cumming is back on the case as former CIA officer turned police consultant Dr. Dylan Reinhart in a second season of the procedural drama “Instinct.” 9 p.m. CBS
What do you call an after-show for a show — the superhero drama “The Flare” — that doesn’t actually exist? “What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage,” that’s what. The “Wonder Years” actor stars in this new star-studded satirical series. 9:30 p.m. Fox
A new edition of the New York Times’ current-affairs program “The Weekly” digs into controversies surrounding President Trump’s 2017 inaugural festivities. 10 p.m. FX
Are you not entertained? “Gladiator’s” Russell Crowe portrays Fox News founder Roger Ailes in the new seven-part limited series “The Loudest Voice.” Naomi Watts, Seth MacFarlane and “The Good Wife’s” Josh Charles also star. 10 p.m. Showtime
MONDAY
An aspiring singer and her former flame make beautiful music together in the new TV movie “In the Key of Love.” With Laura Osnes and Scott Michael Foster. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
The dark side of the U.S.-Philippines relationship is laid bare when activists seek justice for a transgender Filipina murdered by a young Marine in PJ Raval’s 2018 documentary “Call Her Ganda” airing on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Bakers put their best treats forward in the new competition series “Cupcake Championship.” Kardea Brown hosts, and “The Brady Bunch’s” Maureen McCormick serves as a judge. 10 p.m. Food Network
The conscious uncoupling continues for a third season of the comedy series “Divorce.” Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church star. 10 p.m. HBO
TUESDAY
The long-running rivalry between competitive-eating superstars Joey Chestnut and Kobi Kobayashi is charted in “The Good, the Bad, the Hungry” on a new “30 for 30.” 5 and 6:30 p.m. ESPN; 8 p.m. ESPN2
To infinity and beyond: The monthlong film series “Out of This World: A Celebration of Sci-Fi Movies” blasts off with the silent 1902 fantasy “A Trip to the Moon” directed by Georges Méliès. 5 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
Galileo! Galileo! The 17th-century Italian astronomer’s once-controversial assertion that our planet is not in fact the center of the universe is revisited in “Galileo’s Moon” on a new “Secrets of the Dead.” 8 p.m. KOCE
“Tales” are told in and out of school as this anthology series featuring fictional stories inspired by classic hip-hop songs drops its Season 2 premiere. 9 p.m. BET
WEDNESDAY
The new historical drama series “The Last Czars” retells the tragic tale of Russia’s onetime ruling family, the Romanovs. Anytime, Netflix
The season finale of the nature series “Rivers of Life” surveys the mighty Mississippi. 8 p.m. KOCE
Life below the Mason-Dixon Line is explored in “Reel South,” a new documentary anthology series celebrating the traditions of Southern storytelling. Darius Rucker hosts. 10 p.m. KCET
THURSDAY
“Stranger Things” have happened and now they’re happening again as this binge-worthy, 1980s-set sci-fi drama/nostalgia-fest returns with an eight-episode third season. With Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown. Anytime, Netflix
It’ll be wiener take all at the “2019 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.” From Coney Island, New York. 9 a.m. ESPN2
“Clique,” the imported mystery drama set at a university in Edinburgh, Scotland, returns with the entirety of its sophomore season. Synnøve Karlsen stars. 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 p.m. Pop
Happy 243rd birthday, America! You don’t look a day over 242. Khalid, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley and cohosts Derek Hough and Ciara help mark the occasion in an all-new “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.” 8 p.m. NBC
Carole King, Vanessa Williams, Yolanda Adams, the National Symphony Orchestra and assorted Muppets from “Sesame Street” will be on hand for this year’s edition of “A Capitol Fourth.” John Stamos hosts the festivities in Washington, D.C. 8 and 10 p.m. KOCE
Country star Brett Eldredge headlines the concert-and-fireworks special “Let Freedom Sing” from Nashville. 10 p.m. CMT
FRIDAY
A monthlong salute to the films of 1939, considered by some cinephiles to be the art form’s best year ever, includes Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz,” Charles Laughton as “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and Cary Grant and Douglas Fairbanks Jr. in “Gunga Din.” 5, 8:15 and 10:30 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
SATURDAY
He will, he will, rock you! Oscar winner Rami Malek portrays Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the tune-filled 2018 bio-pic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” With Lucy Boynton and Mike Myers. 8 p.m. HBO
The camera loves her, but the photographer her loves so much he kidnaps her in the new thriller “Trapped Model.” With Lucy Loken and Wes McGee. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The myriad wonders of nature are on display the 2014 documentary “Enchanted Kingdom.” Idris Elba narrates. 9 p.m. BBC America
And they called it “puppy love” in the new romantic fable “Love Unleashed.” With Jen Lilley and Christopher Russell. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Get into the swim of things with the new series “Supersize My Pool” hosted by Mario Lopez. 9 p.m. HGTV
Shady characters converge at the “Hotel Artemis” in this 2018 crime tale set in a dystopian Los Angeles in the not-too-distant future. With Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Charlie Day, Dave Bautista and Zachary Quinto. 9 p.m. Showtime
“Lavell Crawford: New Look Same Funny!” features the recently slimmed-down comic cracking wise about his weight loss as well as politics, policing, etc., in a new standup special filmed in San Antonio. 10:35 p.m. Showtime
