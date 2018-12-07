TV This Week, Dec. 9-15: 'Ken Jeong Cracks Christmas' and more

SUNDAY
Do-gooders collect their due at this year’s edition of “CNN Heroes.” Anderson Cooper hosts. 5 and 7 p.m. CNN
See how they’ve decked the halls at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. this year in the new special “White House Christmas 2018.” 6 p.m. HGTV
It’s President Trump versus former FBI Director James Comey, Special Counsel Robert Mueller, et al., in the final installment of the docuseries “Enemies: The President, Justice & the FBI.” 7 p.m. Showtime
Crossover alert! A new episode of “The Flash” kicks off a three-part tale that continues Monday on “Arrow” and concludes Tuesday on “Supergirl.” 8 p.m. KTLA; also Mon.-Tue.
The mirror ball trophy is up for grabs on the season finale of the spin-off competition “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.” 8 p.m. ABC
The special “Q 85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones” finds Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith and other famous faces paying tribute to the legendary producer-arranger and entertainment mogul. 8 p.m. BET
A real estate developer hooks up with a hunky small-town sheriff in the new TV movie “Welcome to Christmas.” With Jennifer Finnigan and Eric Mabius. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
A small-town baker and others stand up to a completely different real estate developer in the new TV movie “A Christmas in Tennessee.” With Rachel Boston, Andrew Walker and “Home Improvement’s” Patricia Richardson. 8 p.m. Lifetime
J.K. Simmons and J.K. Simmons are back for a second season of the sci-fi drama “Counterpart.” 9 p.m. Starz
The darkly comic anthology series “The Shivering Truth” combines stop-motion animation, Lovecraftian horror and the voice talents of Jonah Hill, Michael Cera and others. Midnight, Adult Swim
MONDAY
Tony Bennett, Amy Grant, Diana Krall, Martina McBride, Brad Paisley, Michael W. Smith and host Reba McEntire troll the ancient yuletide carol in an all-new “CMA Country Christmas.” 8 p.m. ABC
Insomniacs need love too in the new TV movie “No Sleep ’Til Christmas” starring real-life married couple Odette Annable and Dave Annable. 9 p.m. Freeform
The new holiday special “Pentatonix: A Not So Silent Night” sees the a cappella group sharing the stage with Kelly Clarkson, Backstreet Boys, Maren Morris and comedy-magic duo Penn & Teller. 10 p.m. NBC
You gotta have faith: The documentary “Sacred” surveys the depth and diversity of religious and spiritual belief, ritual and practice around the globe. 10 p.m. KOCE
Brother, can you spare a dime? The 2008 financial crisis is revisited in “VICE Special Report: The Panic Artists.” 10 p.m. HBO
Josh Duhamel, “Who Do You Think You Are?” The “Transformers” star is up next on the celebrity genealogy series. 10 p.m. TLC
TUESDAY
In this corner… “30 for 30” looks back at the shocking upset in the 1990 title match between heavyweight boxers Mike Tyson and Buster Douglas in the new sports doc between “42 to 1.” 6 p.m. ESPN
A four-night mini-fest of all-new rock docs kicks off with “Jeff Beck: Still on the Run,” a salute to the British guitar hero who got his start back in the 1960s. 7:30 p.m. Showtime
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and violinist Itzhak Perlman memorialize the victims of the mass shooing at a Pittsburgh synagogue in October in the new special “Tree of Life: A Concert for Unity and Peace.” 8 p.m. KOCE
Stonehenge is the next stop on a new “Legends of the Lost With Megan Fox.” 8 p.m. Travel Channel
The new special “Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas” sees the singing ventriloquist and “America’s Got Talent” champ sharing the stage with Kristin Chenoweth, the aforementioned Pentatonix and others. 9 p.m. NBC
Surf’s up! Kelly Slater, Rob Machado and other surfing legends who came of age in the 1990s take a look back in the new sports doc “Momentum Generation.” 10 p.m. HBO
WEDNESDAY
The new online special “Ken Jeong Cracks Christmas” has the “Crazy Rich Asians” cut-up joined by special guests, including former “Community” costar Joel McHale and “Glee’s” Harry Schum Jr., as he demonstrates why he’s a fool for the Yule. Any time, YouTube
The new documentary “Out of Many, One” spotlights the Citizenship Project, a free program that helps immigrants prepare to take the history and civics test they must pass to become naturalized U.S. citizens. Any time, Netflix
Only you can prevent climate change, as detailed in the new documentary special “Paris to Pittsburgh.” 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
The new rock doc “Agnostic Front: The Godfathers of Hardcore” charts the decades-long history of the punk band born on the mean streets of N.Y.C. 10 p.m. Showtime
See who brought the most twang on the freshman season finale of the music competition “Real Country.” 11 p.m. USA
THURSDAY
“Saturday Night Live” is back in prime time with a collection of classic Christmas-themed sketches culled from the long-running late-night comedy series. 9 p.m. NBC
The new rock-doc “GG Allin: All in the Family” recalls the short, shocking career of the punk rock singer who died of an accidental heroin overdose in 1993. 10 p.m. Showtime
A perilous intergalactic journey comes to an end in the conclusion of the 10-part adaptation of “Game of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin’s “Nightflyers.” 10 p.m. Syfy
FRIDAY
Your favorite teenage witch (Kiernan Shipka) returns in the special one-off episode “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale.” Any time, Netflix
The six-part true-crime series “The Innocent Man” reinvestigates a pair of murders that took place in a small Oklahoma town in the 1980s. Any time, Netflix
Filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón paints a vivid portrait of domestic life in early 1970s Mexico City in his highly acclaimed, semi-autobiographical 2018 black-and-white drama “Roma.” Any time, Netflix
Two classic episodes of the mother of all sitcoms are colorized for your viewing pleasure in this year’s “I Love Lucy Christmas Special.” 8 p.m. CBS
There’ll be famous faces, fabulous floats, classic cars, cartoon balloons, marching bands, live performances and more at the 87th annual “Hollywood Christmas Parade.” Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams host, and “Entertainment Tonight” co-anchor Nancy O’Dell serves as grand marshal. 8 p.m. KTLA
A New York venture capitalist ventures to a small town for the holidays in the new TV movie “Christmas Around the Corner.” With Alexandra Breckenridge and Jamie Spilchuk. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The competition series “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” sashays into a fourth season. 8 p.m. VH1
“k.d. lang — Landmarks Live in Concert: A Great Performances Special” features the powerhouse Canadian singer performing for fans at the Majestic Theater in San Antonio. 9 p.m. KOCE
See what drove a heavy-metal guitarist to quit the band that brought him fortune and fame in the new rock doc “Korn’s Brian Head Welch: Loud Krazy Love.” 10 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
The new special “Versailles: The Final Act” takes a look back at the opulent period drama that recently ended its three-season run. 7 p.m. Ovation
A woman disappointed with the way her life has turned out gets a do-over in the new fantasy movie “Throwback Holiday.” With Jennifer Freeman and Robert Ri’chard. 8 p.m. BET
A young woman falls short of the standards set by her lifestyle-maven mom, and it’s not a good thing, in the new TV movie “Entertaining Christmas.” With Jodie Sweetin and Jane Moffat. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Sarah Drew and Niall Matter are “Christmas Pen Pals” — do they not have email? — in this new TV movie. 8 p.m. Lifetime
“Blockers” are desperate parents trying to keep their respective teenage daughters from doing the deed on prom night in this hit 2018 comedy. With Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena. 8:15 p.m. HBO
Matt Damon hosts an all-new “Saturday Night Live” with musical guests Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Soviet leader expires, hilarity ensues in “Veep” creator Armando Iannucci’s 2017 satirical fable “The Death of Stalin.” With Steve Buscemi, Michael Palin, Jason Isaacs and Jeffrey Tambor. 9 p.m. Showtime
The new standup special “Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean” finds the veteran comic cracking wise for fans at the Aladdin Theatre in Portland, Ore. 10 p.m. HBO
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Dec. 9 - 15, in PDF format