Before ‘Schitt’s Creek’s’ holiday special, Dan Levy on the show’s queer intimacy and right-wing fans

I think season four really was a midpoint for our show: The characters got to this place they never thought they could go — now where are they going? We have a whole half a football field to go, so where are we going to run with the ball now? For me it was really important to expand the parameters of the town, show places we've never been, show sides of people we've never seen and pair characters that haven't necessarily been paired before. We have a lot of fun this year and it's big and it's bright; it's shiny. Where season four was sort of a rumination on who they are and what life means to them, season five takes all the lessons we've learned in season four and runs free with it. Some of the performances are just astounding.