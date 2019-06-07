‘Falling in love was the best cure’ for ‘Kimmy Schmidt’s’ Titus Andromedon

“When people are closeted, who don’t come out, who are repressed, suppressed — all of the esseds,” he began, “it offsets an imbalance in how you move about the Earth. You move into fight-or-flight mode, survival mode. I think when we met Titus, he was in survival mode. And it is hard to learn how to not be in survival mode. And your every decision is just to stay alive … The way the world met him is who he ever really was. It was protection. And subsequently, worrying about someone else or allowing space for someone else to have an experience that was not selfish or self-satisfying was out of the realm of possibility…. I think falling in love was the best cure.”