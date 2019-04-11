Wendy Williams is divorcing husband Kevin Hunter after 20-plus years

Wendy Williams has filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter, her husband of almost 22 years.
Hunter, an executive producer on “The Wendy Williams Show,” was served the divorce papers Thursday morning at the studio in New York, TMZ reported. Williams wasn’t wearing her wedding ring during the show taping, the site said.
“Wendy and her family have been a part of Debmar-Mercury for over 10 years,” a spokesperson for the show told The Times on Thursday, referring to the show’s production company. “We respect their privacy regarding personal matters.”
It’s been a rough time for Williams in recent years as she has faced rumors of Hunter’s infidelity, a substance-abuse relapse and struggles with her Graves’ disease. She said in her memoir, “Wendy’s Got the Heat,” that Hunter had cheated on her before, after their son’s birth, but said they addressed it “head-on” and had a stronger marriage for it, according to People.
She has maintained firmly that she would not get divorced, saying on her show two months ago (via Page Six), “I’m still very much in love with my husband.” As for her wedding ring, she said, “It ain’t going anywhere. Not in this lifetime.”
Williams and Hunter, who is also her manager, married in November 1997 and share an 18-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr. It was Williams’ second marriage.