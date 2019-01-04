Friday's TV highlights: 'The Blacklist' on NBC

SERIES
MacGyver Mac and Jack (Lucas Till, George Eads) are on vacation when someone from their past abducts them and locks them in a concrete room in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
The Cool Kids When Hank (David Alan Grier) finds out his ex-wife will be at a mutual friend's funeral, Margaret (Vicki Lawrence) offers to lie about how successful he’s been. Then Charlie and Sid (Martin Mull, Leslie Jordan) crash the funeral in this new episode of the geriatric comedy. 8:30 p.m. Fox
Hawaii Five-0 Still shaken by the murder of someone close to them, Steve and Catherine (Alex O’Loughlin, Michelle Borth) launch an effort to track down the killer. They’re joined by Danny and Junior (Scott Caan, Beulah Koale) along with a couple of old friends (guest stars David Keith and Chris Vance). Meaghan Rath and Chi McBride also star. 9 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist This new episode concludes the two-part story that began Thursday, as Liz (Megan Boone) and the team race to stop an imminent bombing. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) has an encounter with someone who may change his life forever. Fiona Dourif and Christopher Lambert guest star. 9 p.m. NBC
20/20 In the new episode “The Bobbitts: Love Hurts” the TV newsmagazine takes a look back at the notorious Bobbitt case from 1993, including interviews with John Wayne Bobbitt, Lorena Bobbitt and others close to the case. 9 p.m. ABC
Surviving R. Kelly The documentary miniseries continues with two new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. Lifetime
Blue Bloods Frank (Tom Selleck) is not sure if a run-in with community activists was an accident or a coordinated setup. Also, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and his neighbor learn their children have started dating each other. Kate Miller, Isabel Harper Leight and Kevin Chapman guest star in this new episode of the police drama. 10 p.m. CBS
SPECIALS
The Hollywood Walk of Fame Honors Dean Cain hosts this new special celebrating celebrities who have been honored with a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame over the years. Among the stars profiled are Mark Hamill, Jennifer Garner, Dwayne Johnson, Tracy Morgan, Zoe Saldana, the boy band ‘N Sync, Gillian Anderson, Jack Black, Eric McCormack, Mary J. Blige, Carrie Underwood, Cedric the Entertainer, Simon Cowell and “Weird Al” Yankovic. Also, Katy Perry makes a special presentation to Minnie Mouse. 9 p.m. KTLA
MOVIES
Den of Thieves Christian Gudegast (“London Has Fallen”) wrote and made his directorial debut with this 2018 action thriller that focuses on California’s most infamous – and successful – bank robbery crew as they plan an elaborate and seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank of downtown Los Angeles. Gerard Butler and Pablo Schreiber star. 8 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chef Erling Wu-Bower; the cast of “The Prom” performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dash Mihok (“Ray Donovan”); Leslie Jordan (“The Cool Kids”); the Curry Girls. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Favorite memories of 2018. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Amy Robach. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Mel B. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil A woman says she is the reincarnation of Pocahontas. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jesse Tyler Ferguson; YouTube personality Kalen Allen. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Doing the keto diet the right way; Montel Williams talks about how the diet affected his life. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week Government shutdown; Democratic majority in the House; President Trump's legislative priorities; Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Nancy Cordes, CBS; Carl Hulse, the New York Times; Andrea Mitchell, NBC. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
The NBA The Dallas Mavericks visit the Boston Celtics, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Phoenix Suns, 6 p.m. FS Prime; Oklahoma City Thunder visits the Portland Trail Blazers, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers host the New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. SPST
The NHL The Ducks host the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. FSN
