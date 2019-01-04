Friday's TV highlights: 'The Blacklist' on NBC

Hawaii Five-0 Still shaken by the murder of someone close to them, Steve and Catherine (Alex O’Loughlin, Michelle Borth) launch an effort to track down the killer. They’re joined by Danny and Junior (Scott Caan, Beulah Koale) along with a couple of old friends (guest stars David Keith and Chris Vance). Meaghan Rath and Chi McBride also star. 9 p.m. CBS