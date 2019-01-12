Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: NFL Playoffs on NBC and Fox

SERIES
Amanda to the Rescue: Picks of the Litter Host Amanda Giese makes an international trip to rescue a playful 13-year-old poodle with a broken leg that has never had a family of its own. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Austin City Limits Puerto Rican rapper Residente performs in this new episode. 11 p.m. KOCE
Ocean’s 8 Both a continuation of and a sequel to director Steven Soderbergh’s successful “Ocean’s” trilogy, this 2018 heist comedy from director Gary Ross stars Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, the sister of George Clooney’s character from the earlier films, who hatches a scheme to hit an annual event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Her crew is played by an all-star female ensemble that includes Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna. 8 p.m. HBO
My Mother’s Split Personalities Lindsay Hartley, Kayla Wallace and Jefferson Brown star in this new thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
I Feel Pretty Amy Schumer stars as a young woman struggling with low-self-esteem and poor body image who is knocked out in a fall and regains consciousness unchanged physically yet brimming with self-confidence and believing she’s a raving beauty. Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, Aidy Bryant and Busy Philipps also star in the 2018 comedy written and directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein. 9 p.m. Showtime
The Padre Tim Roth stars in the title role of Jonathan Sobol’s 2018 Canadian drama about a rehabilitated convict forced to go on the run from a determined U.S. marshal (Nick Nolte) who also happens to be his father-in-law. Luiz Guzmán and Valeria Henriquez also star. 9:58 p.m. Starz
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.); Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.). Panel: Former Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-Ill.); S.E. Cupp; Karen Finney; Scott Jennings (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Singer-songwriter Carole King; artist Damien Hirst; director M. Night Shyamalan (“Glass”). (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Panel: Karl Rove; Josh Holmes; Jane Harman; Juan Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS Middle East policy; Syria: Martin Indyl; Tarek Masoud; Robin Wright, the New Yorker; presidential power and national emergencies: Elizabeth Goitein. What happened to the 276 girls kidnapped from a secondary school in Nigeria in 2014; fighting Boko Haram: women’s rights activist Obiageli Ezekwesili, Nigerian presidential candidate. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Sec. of State Mike Pompeo. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Presidential candidate Julián Castro (D-Texas). Former HSS Secretary Jeh Johnson. Panel: Michael Crowley, Politico; Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; David Nakamura, the Washington Post; Seung Min Kim, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.). Panel: Cornell Belcher; Al Cardenas; Carol Lee; Peggy Noonan, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.); Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.). Presidential candidate John Delaney (D-Md.). Panel: Jonathan Karl; Chris Christie; former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.). Alicia Menendez, PBS; Reihan Salam, National Review. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources Coverage of the government shutdown coverage; right wing media and President Trump; Bill Shine's role at the White House: Katie Rogers, the New York Times; Gabby Orr, Politico; Carl Bernstein. Airing Trump's immigration speech: Indira Lakshmanan, the Boston Globe; Mark Lukasiewicz. Susan Zirinsky becomes first female president of CBS News: Joanne Lipman. The National Enquirer's investigation of Jeff Bezos: Oliver Darcy. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist; Beverly Hallberg; Richard Fowler; Buck Sexton. Bill Press. David Martosko; Chelsia Marcius; Charlie Gasparino. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.); artificial intelligence pioneer Kai-Fu Lee; architect Chris Downey. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
College Basketball Virginia at Clemson, 9 a.m. KDOC; Louisville at North Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN; Kansas State at Iowa State, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Providence at Georgetown, 9 a.m. FS1; Boston College at Notre Dame, 9 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Mississippi at Mississippi State, 10 a.m. CBS; Duke at Florida State, 11 a.m. ESPN; Illinois State at Loyola-Chicago, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall at Marquette, 11 a.m. FS1; Wake Forest at Miami, 11 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Kansas at Baylor, 1 p.m. ESPN; Georgia at Auburn, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Pepperdine at San Diego, 1 p.m. SportsNet; Tennessee at Florida, 3 p.m. ESPN; Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 3 p.m. ESPN2; St. Louis at La Salle, 3 p.m. NBCSP; Connecticut at Cincinnati, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Gonzaga at San Francisco, 7 p.m. ESPN2; Saint Mary's (Calif.) at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m. SportsNet
NBA Basketball The Clippers host the Detroit Pistons, 12:30 p.m. FS Prime
NFL Playoffs The Indianapolis Colts visit the Kansas City Chiefs, 1:30 p.m. NBC; the Rams host the Dallas Cowboys, 5 p.m. Fox
NHL Hockey The Kings host the Pittsburgh Penguins, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
