Monday's TV highlights: 'Manifest' on NBC

2019 American Rescue Dog Show In the conclusion of this two-night competition, the semifinalists compete in a final round to decide which of them deserves the crown as overall Best in Rescue. Judges include Bill Berloni, Debbie Gibson, Brandon McMillan, Mike Rowe and Lisa Vanderpump. Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell are the hosts, with Ross Mathews and Larissa Wohl as co-hosts. 8 p.m. Hallmark