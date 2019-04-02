Advertisement

Tuesday’s TV Highlights: ‘The Village’ on NBC

By
Apr 01, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Grace Van Dien in a new episode of "The Village" on NBC. (Virginia Sherwood / NBC)

SERIES

NCIS Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) wakes up on a dilapidated fishing boat covered in blood and unable to remember the last 12 hours in this new episode of the crime drama. Mark Harmon and David McCallum also star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Goldbergs Adam (Sean Giambrone) realizes that Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) has been manipulating him in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef: Junior Edition The cooks are divided into three teams and have 20 minutes to make as many English trifles as they can. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. The family histories of director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, performance artist Marina Abramovic and painter Kehinde Wiley are explored in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Good Trouble Sumi’s (Kara Wang) wedding day arrives in the season finale of the spinoff drama. Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Zuri Adele and Sherry Cola also star. 8 p.m. Freeform

FBI Special agents Bell and Zidan (Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki) team up with members of the FBI's fugitives department to track down a murder suspect who is on the agency’s 10 most wanted list. 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us In the season finale, the family grapples with Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) deteriorating marriage, Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) tensions with his girlfriend (Melanie Liburd) over the question of having kids and the fate of Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) premature baby. Mandy Moore also stars. 9 p.m. NBC

black-ish Junior (Marcus Scribner) tells Dre (Anthony Anderson) that he considers Josh (Jeff Meacham) to be his mentor in this new episode of the comedy. 9 p.m. ABC

American Soul Sinqua Walls and Jelani Winston star in the season finale of this historic drama set in the world of the “Soul Train” TV series. 9 p.m. BET

The Story of God With Morgan Freeman In this new episode, Freeman questions why secrecy and religion are often intertwined. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Expedition Unknown Host Josh Gates heads to California and Canada to test people’s knowledge of legendary hidden treasures. 9 p.m. Travel

The Village Ava (Moran Atias) returns to the village while Sarah and Katie (Michaela McManus, Grace Van Dien) deal with unexpected reactions from the baby’s father’s family. 10 p.m. KNBC

The Rookie Officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) discovers he’s being sued by a man who claims he was injured by the use of excessive force. 10 p.m. ABC

At Home With Amy Sedaris In this Halloween-themed episode, Sedaris finds out that the set of her show has a gory past and that it might be haunted. 10 p.m. TRU

The Last O.G. After losing his job, Tray (Tracy Morgan) decides to pursue his dream of becoming a chef. Tiffany Haddish, Ryan Gaul and Allen Maldonado also star in the season premiere. 10:30 p.m. TBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Douglas Brinkley; Issa Rae. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Valerie Jarrett; Celine Dion; Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner; Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Charlie Moss and Scott Faris; Barry Manilow; Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Tracy Morgan; Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Valerie Jarrett; Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley (“I Mom So Hard”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Strahan & Sara Melissa Joan Hart; NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes; Jorge Cruise; Tory Johnson. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Dominic West. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Siblings Savannah and Chase Chrisley. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Elisabeth Hasselbeck. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil College student with a full scholarship quits to become a dancer; sisters’ mom has married 10 times. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Woody Harrelson; Joey King; Brothers Osborne perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show The disappearance of Madeleine McCann; a serial killer left photos of his possible victims. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Actor-producer Marsai Martin. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sam Rockwell; Kathie Lee Gifford; a performance from “Oklahoma!” (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Emilia Clarke; Henry Winkler; H.E.R. performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Tiffany Haddish; James Taylor performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Zach Braff; Ben Platt talks and performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Issa Rae; Timothy Simons; Rachael Ray; Aaron Comess performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Jason Isaacs; T. Hardy Morris performs; Esmé Creed-Miles. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

2019 NIT Basketball Tournament Wichita State versus Lipscomb, 4 p.m. ESPN; Texas versus TCU, 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the Arizona Coyotes, 7 p.m. FS Prime

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder, 5 p.m. SportsNet and TNT; the Denver Nuggets visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. TNT

Baseball The Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants, 7 p.m. KTLA and SNLA; the Angels visit the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

