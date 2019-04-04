What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Will & Grace’ and more

Wife Swap The unscripted series that ran on ABC from 2004 to 2010 returns with new episodes, each featuring two families from different walks of life who switch spouses (regardless of gender), changing the household dynamics. In the premiere, an obsessive perfectionist wife with kids who act like grownups swaps lives with a fun-loving, stay-at-home dad who thinks life is all about play. 9 p.m. Paramount