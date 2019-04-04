What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Will & Grace’ and more

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory When their competitors (Sean Astin, Kal Penn) charm America on a publicity tour, Sheldon and Amy try to bring Nobel Prize winning scientists Kip Thorne, George Smoot and Frances Arnold (guest starring as themselves) to their side in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore Amy (America Ferrera) gets an amazing career opportunity but runs up against an executive who has a grudge against her. Also, Jonah and Mateo (Ben Feldman, Nico Santos) help Glenn (Mark McKinney) with a financial problem. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) race to help a friend in need in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
Project Runway The designers are taken on a camping trip, and their work room, accessories wall and runway are moved to the woods where they battle the elements to stay in the competition. 8 p.m. Bravo
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger This adaptation of a Marvel Comics title about super-powered teenagers opens its second season with Tyrone and Tandy (Aubrey Joseph, Olivia Holt) — a.k.a. Cloak and Dagger — leading very different lives, both trying to keep a low profile while honing their uncanny powers. Emma Lahana also stars, 8 p.m. Freeform. A second new episode follows at 10.
A.P. Bio Jack (Glenn Howerton) tries to use Michelle’s (Jean Villepique) annual murder mystery party to impress Lynette (Elizabeth Alderfer). Also, students break into Whitlock High to steal the A.P. bio practice exams. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) decides to move in with Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) for a weekend to see what life at college, away from his parents, would be like. While he’s away, Mary (Zoe Perry) tries to bond with the rest of her family. Lance Barber, Raegan Revord, Montana Jordan and Annie Potts also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom When Christy (Anna Faris) gets sick, Bonnie (Allison Janney) has an overwhelming urge to mother her. 9 p.m. CBS
Will & Grace Jack and Estefan’s (Sean Hayes, Brian Jordan Alvarez) dreams of a romantic wedding in Spain are scuttled when their flight is canceled, forcing them to improvise an airport wedding officiated by their friend and drag superstar Miss Coco (guest star Clinton Leupp) in the season finale. Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally also star, with guest stars Matt Bomer and Reid Scott (“Veep”). 9 p.m. NBC
In the Dark Perry Mattfeld stars in this new thriller as a hard-living and harder-drinking twentysomething blind woman who lives with her best friend (Brooke Markham). After a teenager (Thamela Mpumlwana) saves her from a mugging, she stumbles upon what she’s convinced is the teen’s lifeless body in an alley. Rich Sommer and Casey Deidrick also star. 9 p.m. CW
Wife Swap The unscripted series that ran on ABC from 2004 to 2010 returns with new episodes, each featuring two families from different walks of life who switch spouses (regardless of gender), changing the household dynamics. In the premiere, an obsessive perfectionist wife with kids who act like grownups swaps lives with a fun-loving, stay-at-home dad who thinks life is all about play. 9 p.m. Paramount
Abby’s Abby and Bill (Natalie Morales, Nelson Franklin) clash after Bill proposes a change to one of the bar rules, so it’s up to the bar regulars to help settle their dispute. Neil Flynn also stars. 9:30 p.m. NBC
Ghost Bait Paranormal expert Bob Magill and “empathic investigator” Tina Storer team up in this reboot of a former cult series, in which they resort to a radical means of helping someone being targeted by supernatural activity. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Travel
The American Farm As spring arrives, hard-working farm families across the United States gamble everything they have on new land, equipment and livestock to stay in business and stay together in the premiere of this eight-part documentary series. 10:03 p.m. History
Tacoma FD During a call to a police officer's house, Andy and Ike (Eugene Cordero, Gabriel Hogan) make a misstep that fans the flames of a long-standing feud between the city’s fire and police departments in a new episode of this workplace comedy. Marcus Henderson and Kevin Heffernan also star. 10:30 p.m. TRU
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell; Kate Hudson; Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Art Alexakis of the band Everclear; For the Record: The Brat Pack performance. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Michelle Williams; Elle Fanning; Jess Glynne performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio); Taraji P. Henson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara Brad Paisley; Kimberly Williams-Paisley; John Lithgow; Jason Clarke; Abbie Cornish. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Dana Delany; Carly Pearce performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Rapper and actor Jason Mitchell (“The Chi”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”); Hasan Minhaj (“Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show A physician uses his disorder as a defense for assaulting women in the ER; former meth houses. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
StarTalk (N) 11 p.m. and midnight. National Geographic
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kit Harington; Elle Fanning; Khalid performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sandra Oh; Zachary Levi; Nina Nesbitt performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Seth Rogen; Mike Tyson; Iggy Azalea performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Matthew McConaughey; Reba McEntire; Jimmy Buffett. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kamala Harris; Henry Winkler; Conleth Hill; Aaron Comess performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Steve Lemme; Kevin Heffernan; Durand Jones & the Indications perform; Kirby Howell-Baptiste. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
2019 NIT Basketball Tournament Final: Lipscomb versus Texas, 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 5 p.m. TNT; the Lakers host the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. TNT
Women’s Soccer International Friendly: United States versus Australia, 6:30 p.m. FS1
Baseball The Angels host the Texas Rangers, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
