What’s on TV Thursday: ‘In the Dark’ on CW

SERIES
Superstore After some salary numbers are leaked, Amy (America Ferrera) is at odds with some of her her co-workers. Also, Dina (Lauren Ash) worries that Jonah (Ben Feldman) is coming between her and Amy in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) are concerned about the weakening condition of Jack’s (Alexander Calvert) soul. 8 p.m. CW
Project Runway After a visit to the studio of trailblazer Dapper Dan, who introduced high fashion to the hip-hop world by creating luxury street wear, the designers are asked to create their own take on street wear for the future. 8 p.m. Bravo
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger Tandy and Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph, Olivia Holt) try to find out what has happened to a group of missing young girls in this new episode of the superhero drama. 8 p.m. Freeform
A.P. Bio Jack’s (Glenn Howerton) war with his neighbor reaches a turning point when it threatens to ruin a date with Lynette (Elizabeth Alderfer). Patton Oswalt also stars in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Jake and Amy ( Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero) spend their first wedding anniversary standing guard over the hospital bed of a comatose patient. Andre Braugher also stars. 9 p.m. NBC
In the Dark Murphy’s (Perry Mattfeld) date calls her mommy. Casey Diedrick, Brooke Markham and Keston John also star in this new episode of the dark dramedy. 9 p.m. CW
Station 19 A blackout in Seattle creates dangerous situations throughout the city as members the station search for a missing girl and help a man who is on life support. Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George and Grey Damon star in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
The Orville Capt. Ed Mercer (Seth MacFarlane) is surprised to learn that all the Molcans — the humanoid species to which Lt. Cmdr. Bortus (Peter Macon) belongs — are harboring a secret. Adrianne Palicki, Scott Grimes, Penny Johnson Jerald and Jessica Szohr also star in the new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Fam Freddy (Gary Cole) surprises Clem (Nina Dobrev) with a very unexpected bridal gift: a video that her late mother left for her daughter to watch on her wedding day. Also, on the day before the wedding, Clem and Nick (Tone Bell) run into trouble obtaining their marriage license in the season finale of the family comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Abby’s When a secret about Abby’s (Natalie Morales) dating history is revealed, Beth (Jessica Chaffin) worries she might not be as close to Abby as she had hoped. Neil Flynn and Nelson Franklin also star. 9:30 p.m. NBC
For the People Leonard (Regé-Jean Page) takes on one of the country’s best litigators in this new episode of the courtroom drama. 10 p.m. ABC
Tacoma FD The crew is assigned its first-ever female firefighter (Hassie Harrison) in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TRU
SPECIALS
Julian Castro: Town Hall The presidential hopeful and former secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development meets voters. 7 p.m. CNN
Hunting JonBenét’s Killer: The Untold Story Host Elizabeth Vargas takes a fresh dive into one of the most infamous cold-case murders in U.S. history, incorporating new leads and the latest DNA technology. John Ramsey, father of the murder victim, is interviewed. 9 p.m. A&E
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Dominic West; Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Molly Shannon; Lizzo performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Regina Hall; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Rapper Yo-Yo; emergency medicine physician Dr. Nicholas Testa. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Molly Shannon; Pauly D. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Mark Cuban; Barbara Corcoran; Kevin O’Leary; Lori Greiner. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Mel B. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara Regina Hall. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Emilio Estevez; Amelia Santaniello. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Marsai Martin. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent; Lauren Cohan (“Whiskey Cavalier”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A man’s 6-year-old son’s murder caused him to start using drugs again and acting erratically. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Josh Gad (“A Dog’s Journey”); Erika Jayne; Mila Kunis. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show A young woman disappears; a new approach to dealing with stress. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Recording artist Lizzo. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
StarTalk Jack Black. (N) 11 p.m. National Geographic
Conan Bill Burr. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Emma Stone; Tracy Pollan; Michael J. Fox. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live Don Cheadle; Kiernan Shipka; Hozier performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
StarTalk Dan Rather. (N) midnight National Geographic
Late Night With Seth Meyers Adam Driver; Regina Hall; Anthony Carrigan. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly John Bradley; Aurora performs; Mamoudou Athie. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 10 a.m. SNLA
Golf: 2019 Masters Tournament First Round: Patrick Reed is the defending champion. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are among the favorites, Noon ESPN
