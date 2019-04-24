What's on TV Wednesday: ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ on FX and more

SERIES
Chicago Med The hospital goes into lockdown when a man with a gun holds medical staff members hostage. Nick Gehlfuss, S. Epatha Merkerson, Colin Donnell and Oliver Platt star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale When Jellybean (Trinity Likins) goes missing, Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Gladys (Gina Gershon) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) follow a series of cryptic clues to get her home. 8 p.m. CW
Expedition Unknown: Unearthed Josh Gates returns to the Holy Land to unravel Jesus’ origin story in this updated episode, 8 p.m. Discovery. A new episode visiting Lake Titicaca in South America follows at 9.
Chicago Fire During a major storm and power blackout, a little boy mysteriously shows up at the station, and everyone works together to find his family. Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney and Eamonn Walker star in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Jane the Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) reluctantly agrees to let Rogelio (Jaime Camil) throw her a big 30th birthday party. Yael Grobglas also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW
NOVA This new episode explores how engineers propose connecting the Dead Sea with the Red Sea by means of a massive desalination plant. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
In Search of Monsters Experts explore the many legends surrounding the Jersey Devil, a mythical creature said to a haunt vast pine barrens of New Jersey. 9 p.m. Travel
Whiskey Cavalier Frankie (Lauren Cohan) is captured during a mission to take down a Ukrainian organ-harvesting operation. Scott Foley, Tyler James Williams, Vir Das and Ana Ortiz also star in this new episode of the action series. 10 p.m. ABC
Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed the World This new series documents inventions that gave humans the ability to fly, from Leonardo da Vinci’s flying machines to modern commercial planes. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
What We Do in the Shadows While in bat form, Laszlo (Matt Berry) is captured by Staten Island Animal Control and must be rescued in this new episode of the supernatural comedy. Kayvan Novak, Harvey Guillén, Natasia Demetriou and Mark Proksch also star. 10 p.m. FX
Brockmire Jim’s (Hank Azaria) mother (Linda Lavin), who abandoned him and his sister (Becky Ann Baker) when they were kids, comes to town. 10 p.m. IFC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning The 2019 national teacher of the year. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jeremy Renner; Ralph Macchio. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tony Goldwyn (“Chambers”); Ralph Macchio (“Cobra Kai”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.); author Julian Lennon. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Teddi Mellencamp (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Akira Akbar (“Captain Marvel”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors A new fitness trend; bare feet and weight gain. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara Bob Saget; Ralph Macchio; Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Seth MacFarlane. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Zuri Hall, E!. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A 17-year-old says her mother pulled her out of school to baby-sit her little sisters. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show People magazine’s 2019 “Most Beautiful” issue cover star. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Updates on the abduction and escape of Jayme Closs and the capture of her parents’ murderer. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Philanthropist Melinda Gates. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Howie Mandel. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Brie Larson; Wyatt Cenac; Wu-Tang Clan performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball Philadelphia Phillies visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m. CW and SNLA; the Angels host the New York Yankees, 7 p.m. FSN
NHL Hockey Conference Quarterfinal: Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP
MLS Soccer LA Galaxy visits Minnesota United FC, 5 p.m. SPST
NBA Basketball First Round: The Utah Jazz visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime and TNT
For more sports on TV, see
the Sports section.
