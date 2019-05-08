What's on TV Wednesday: ‘Modern Family’ on ABC

The Goldbergs Adam (Sean Giambrone) inadvertently blurts out that Barry (Troy Gentile) never completed the community service requirement he needs to graduate, so the brothers team up to throw what they hope will be the greatest breakdancing battle in the history of the high school. Also, Erica (Hayley Orrantia) proposes that she and Geoff (Sam Lerner) spend the summer following the Grateful Dead in the season finale of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC