What's on TV Monday: ‘Paid Off with Michael Torpey’ on Tru TV

Chernobyl With millions of lives at risk, nuclear physicist Ulana Khomyuk (Emily Watson) makes a desperate attempt to reach Valery Legasov (Jared Harris), a leading Soviet nuclear physicist, to warn him about the threat of a second explosion that could devastate the continent in this new episode of the fact-based thriller. Stellan Skarsgård, Paul Ritter, Jessie Buckley and Adam Nagaitis also star. 9 p.m. HBO