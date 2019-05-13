What's on TV Monday: ‘Paid Off with Michael Torpey’ on Tru TV

SERIES
The Voice The top eight singers perform. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Sara and Ava (Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan) come up with a bold plan to take back the Time Bureau in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
The Bachelorette Fan favorite Hannah Brown, who was dumped by Colton Underwood on “The Bachelor,” is ready to look for love once more, this time as the center of attention, as a new season begins. 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 The city is on high alert after two mail bombs go off in the season finale. Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman star with guest stars Cocoa Brown, Tracie Thoms and Bryan Safi. 8 p.m. Fox
The Code Abe and Harper (Luke Mitchell, Phillipa Soo) pursue a website owner who is inciting acts of violence by confronting and exposing civilians who are impersonating U.S. Marines. Raffi Barsoumian and Dana Delany also star with guest stars Shazi Raja, Justine Cotsonas and Derek Klena. 9 p.m. CBS
Arrow The long-simmering hostilities between Oliver and Emiko (Stephen Amell, Sea Shimooka) reach a boiling point in the season finale of the superhero series. 9 p.m. CW
Best Baker in America Scott Conant returns as host as this unscripted competition series is back for a new season. Marcela Valladolid, Jason Smith and Zac Young are the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network
Chernobyl With millions of lives at risk, nuclear physicist Ulana Khomyuk (Emily Watson) makes a desperate attempt to reach Valery Legasov (Jared Harris), a leading Soviet nuclear physicist, to warn him about the threat of a second explosion that could devastate the continent in this new episode of the fact-based thriller. Stellan Skarsgård, Paul Ritter, Jessie Buckley and Adam Nagaitis also star. 9 p.m. HBO
Bull The firm represents a woman charged with the death of her 3-year-old stepdaughter and their only hope of winning lies in Bull’s (Michael Weatherly) ability to convince the jury that the little girl’s death was an accident. Freddy Rodriguez and Geneva Carr also star. 10 p.m. CBS
The Fix Sevvy (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) offers a reward for anyone with information about the murder and convinces Ezra (Scott Cohen) to help him follow a lead in Las Vegas. Also, CJ and Riv (Merrin Dungey, Marc Blucas) hatch a plan to lure in Maya’s (Robin Tunney) stalker in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens The wine country of Northern California is the backdrop for filmmaker Bernardo Ruiz’s new documentary “Harvest Season,” which follows veteran winemaker Gustavo Brambila; Rene Reyes, a Mexican migrant worker; and entrepreneur Vanessa Robledo, each of whom plays a vital yet rarely acknowledged role in this booming industry. 10 p.m. KOCE
Knightfall The end of the Knights Templar Order is imminent as Landry (Tom Cullen) and his Templar brothers are sentenced to burn at the stake in the season finale. 10 p.m. History
Paid Off With Michael Torpey In this new game show three contestants compete to pay off their student loan debts by answering questions about poets, fad diets, dance crazes and other topics. 10 p.m. TRU
Gentleman Jack Dr. Belcombe (Michael Xavier) confirms that Lister (Suranne Jones) is the perfect tonic for Ann Walker’s (Sophie Rundle) nervous disorder in this new episode of the light-hearted historical drama. Albane Courtois, Peter Davison, Shaun Dooley and Thomas Howes also star. 10:05 p.m. HBO
Desi Lydic: Abroad This new one-hour special follows Desi Lydic (“The Daily Show”), as she travels to other other countries to find out how cultural shifts, changing policies and formidable personalities have allowed those countries surpass the United States in gender equality. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Darren Franich, Entertainment Weekly; Patricia Greenberg, the Fitness Gourmet; Jesse Bongiovi (son of Jon Bon Jovi); Alycia Debnam-Carey (“Fear the Walking Dead”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Kimmel; Bill Hader (“Barry”); Ali Stroker performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Macy Gray and Maino (“All Again”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Talk Ana Gasteyer; Jennifer Love Hewitt; Cece Valencia. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Rachael Ray Denis Leary. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil Sisters say their mom is an alcoholic who “goes missing” and is drunk around her grandchildren. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sterling K. Brown (“The Angry Birds Movie 2”); Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Bread alternatives like “light” or “thin”; whole wheat versus white; frozen french fries. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Solo travel. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Milo Ventimiglia; Pete Buttigieg; Morrissey performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Lisa Kudrow; Will Forte; Jason Sudeikis. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Anthony Anderson; Jason Mantzoukas; Rashida Tlaib; Johnny Radelat performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Ed Begley Jr.; HalfNoise performs; Nate Bargatze. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
Baseball The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Minnesota Twins, 4:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NHL Hockey Playoffs: The St. Louis Blues visit the San Jose Sharks, 6 p.m. NBCSP
