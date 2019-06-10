Advertisement

What’s on TV Monday: ‘Good Witch’ on Hallmark

By
Jun 09, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Bailee Madison, left, and Catherine Bell in the season premiere of "Good Witch" on Hallmark. (Shane Mahood / Hallmark)

SERIES

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader John Cena hosts this revamped version the popular quiz show. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Good Witch On his wedding day, Sam (James Denton) gets help from Grace (Bailee Madison) in finding the special “Forever Tree.” Sarah Power and Catherine Bell also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark

The Code A crucial witness refuses to testify in an investigation by Harper and Abe (Phillipa Soo, Luke Mitchell) into alleged misconduct by a Marine recruiter. Anna Wood, Ato Essandoh and Dana Delany also star. 9 p.m. CBS

So You Think You Can Dance Auditions continue in Los Angeles. 9 p.m. Fox

Best Baker in America In this new episode, the bakers create mini-desserts around a “Toy Story” theme that would be fitting for a movie premiere party. Pastry chef Shinmin Li joins the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network

Gentleman Jack Lister (Suranne Jone) finds acceptance and appreciation in Danish high society when difficult news arrives from Shibden and she must decide whether to stay in Europe or go back home in the season finale. Sophie Rundle, Gemma Whelan, Gemma Jones, Rosie Cavaliero and Ben Hunter also star. 10 p.m. HBO

Kate Plus Date This new unscripted series follows Kate Gosselin (“Jon & Kate Plus 8,” “Kate Plus 8”), who, after more than a decade of being single, is ready to begin dating with help from her matchmaking twin daughters Mady and Cara. 10 p.m. TLC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Carla Gugino (“Jett”); Billy Porter (“Pose”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Regina Hall. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Strahan & Sara (N) noon KABC

The Talk Ralph Macchio; Vanessa Williams. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mario López (“Extra”); Kevin Nealon; Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Shopping for salmon; genetically engineered salmon; Shari Salata; Lori Greiner (“Shark Tank”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Adam Sandler. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Shailene Woodley; Brian Tyree Henry; the National performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Samuel L. Jackson; former Sec. of Defense Ash Carter. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Mark Hamill; Bradley Whitford; Lewis Capaldi performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Steve Buscemi; Zosia Mamet; Noah Kahan performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Argentina versus Japan, 9 a.m. FS1; Canada versus Cameroon, Noon FS1

College Baseball NCAA Tournament: Auburn versus North Carolina, 10 a.m. ESPN2; Mississippi versus Arkansas, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Stanford versus Mississippi State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Florida State versus LSU, 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Baseball The Dodgers visit the Angels, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; SportsNet LA

2019 NBA Finals Game 5: Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors, 6 p.m. ABC

For more sports on TV, see

the Sports section.

