What’s on TV Friday: ‘Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ on ABC

Ghosts of Morgan City After noticing what seems to be a rise in eerie incidents around Morgan City, La., Police Chief James “Bo” Blair hires local investigator Jereme Leonard, former FBI agent Ben Hansen and psychic medium Sarah Lemos to team up to find answers. The first target in the premiere of this unscripted paranormal series a weird lake mist that seems to have a mind of its own. 9 p.m. Travel