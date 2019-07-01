What’s on TV Monday: ‘Divorce’ on HBO

SERIES
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Arkadia, Harry Keaton, Jandro and Derek Selinger. 8 p.m. CW
The Bachelorette Hannah and a date take a romantic boat trip along Amsterdam’s canals, then a bachelor puts his heart on the line, prompting Hannah to make an unexpected decision in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Beat Shazam Teams of teachers compete in the season premiere of the game show. 8 p.m. Fox
The Code An investigation by Harper and Abe (Phillipa Soo, Luke Mitchell) into alleged misconduct by a Marine recruiter appears to hit a wall when a crucial witness refuses to testify in this new episode. Anna Wood, Ato Essandoh and Dana Delany also star with guest stars Aaron Tveit and Andrew Burnap. 9 p.m. CBS
POV Filmmaker PJ Raval’s “Call Her Ganda” reviews the 2014 death of Filipina transgender woman Jennifer Laude. Joseph Scott Pemberton, a U.S. Marine, was eventually convicted of Laude’s murder and sentenced to prison. At his trial, Pemberton conceded that he had met Laude at a bar in the Philippines and taken her to a hotel, where he became enraged to discover she was transgender. 10 p.m. KOCE
Cupcake Championship In each episode of this new unscripted competition, host Kardea Brown welcomes four cupcake designers who compete through two rounds to win a $10,000 prize. In the premiere, the competitors make succulent plants out of cupcakes. Maureen McCormick, Nacho Aguirre and Amirah Kassem are the judges. 10 p.m. Food Network
Divorce Ex-spouses Frances and Robert Dufresne (Sarah Jessica Parker, Thomas Haden Church) encounter bombshell surprises that spin their lives in different directions as this comedy launches its third season. James Lesure joins the cast. Becki Newton, Sterling Jerins, Charlie Kilgore, Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam and Tracy Letts also star. 10 and 10:30 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Sophia Amoruso; CNCO performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. J. Pickens, HGTV; Marla Tellez. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Laura Linney (“Tales of the City”); Alan Cumming (“Instinct”); American Authors perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Talk Terry Crews; Vanessa Lachey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Rachael Ray (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Cheese products and non-dairy cheese alternatives. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Women and the first democratic debates. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (Season premiere) (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Chicago Cubs visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net
2019 Wimbledon Championships First Round, Tuesday, 3 a.m. ESPN
