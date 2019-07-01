What’s on TV Monday: ‘Divorce’ on HBO

POV Filmmaker PJ Raval’s “Call Her Ganda” reviews the 2014 death of Filipina transgender woman Jennifer Laude. Joseph Scott Pemberton, a U.S. Marine, was eventually convicted of Laude’s murder and sentenced to prison. At his trial, Pemberton conceded that he had met Laude at a bar in the Philippines and taken her to a hotel, where he became enraged to discover she was transgender. 10 p.m. KOCE