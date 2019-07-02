What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Secrets of the Dead: Galileo’s Moon’ on PBS

Secrets of the Dead The documentary series returns for a new season with “Galileo’s Moon,” which recalls a 2005 fraud that rocked the book market, when a seemingly original copy of “Sidereus Nuncius” — one of the most important tomes in the history of science — included engraved images of lunar phases and featured watercolor paintings evidently rendered by author Galileo Galilei, as well as his signature. In 2012, however, it was proved to be a fake. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS