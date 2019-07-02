What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Secrets of the Dead: Galileo’s Moon’ on PBS

SERIES
30 for 30 Filmmaker Nicole Lucas Haimes’ documentary explores the arena of competitive eating, particularly as reflected in the celebrated rivalry between Japan’s Takeru “Kobi” Kobayashi and Californian Joey Chestnut. 5 and 6:30 p.m. ESPN; 8 p.m. ESPN2
Pure Tina’s (Jessica Clement) wedding becomes a showdown between Anna (Alex Paxton-Beesley) and her nemesis (Joanne Miller). Also, Noah (Ryan Robbins) confronts the man who stole his son, forcing Isaac (Dylan Everett) to make a difficult choice in the season finale. 7 p.m. WGN America
America’s Got Talent Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel, revisit some of the best moments from the 14th season. Terry Crews hosts. 8 p.m. NBC
Secrets of the Dead The documentary series returns for a new season with “Galileo’s Moon,” which recalls a 2005 fraud that rocked the book market, when a seemingly original copy of “Sidereus Nuncius” — one of the most important tomes in the history of science — included engraved images of lunar phases and featured watercolor paintings evidently rendered by author Galileo Galilei, as well as his signature. In 2012, however, it was proved to be a fake. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Tales The hip-hop-themed anthology series returns for a new season with a Shakespearean tale of two brothers, each carving out drastically different lifestyles in modern-day Atlanta. 9 p.m. BET
Animal Kingdom Suspicion grows when Smurf (Ellen Barkin) learns of a new threat to the family as Craig (Ben Robson) tracks down Frankie (Dichen Lachman) in the wake of her betrayal. Also, Deran (Jake Weary) makes a dangerous decision to protect his relationship with Adrian (Spencer Treat Clark). 9 p.m. TNT
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole The final rulings for convicted murderers Otis Daniels, Ronald Bell and Kristel Maestas are revealed in the season finale. 10 p.m. A&E
Blood & Treasure The FBI makes an offer to Danny (Matt Barr), promising to give him and Lexi (Sofia Pernas) information that could help them find Cleopatra, but only if Danny can persuade his incarcerated father (guest star Mark Valley) to reveal where he stashed some art masterworks he stole 20 years ago. Oded Fehr also stars. 10 p.m. CBS
Guardians of the Glades When a potentially record-breaking python escapes Dusty Crum’s grasp, his obsession to catch it brings him face to face with the massive reptile in the most dangerous solo mission of his career in the season finale of this unscripted series. 10 p.m. Discovery
Cheerleader Generation Coach Donna knows her only shot at securing a spot at nationals is to win at regionals, but she’s afraid her girls just aren’t ready. Meanwhile, at Ole Miss, Coach Ryan cautions a scholarship student that he needs to improve his grades immediately in this new episode of the unscripted series. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime
The Detour Nate and Robin (Jason Jones, Natalie Zea) head to Ithaca, expecting to find their daughter (Ashley Gerasimovich), but find a new family member instead in this new episode of the offbeat family comedy. 10:30 p.m. TBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Siri and Carson Daly. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America TLC, Nelly and Flo Rida perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Kenny G. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Hugh Jackman and Chrissy Metz; Why Don’t We performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Talk Cobie Smulders; Sofia Pernas; Alison Sweeney guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A dinner invitation turns into tragedy as a young couple are killed in their home. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup England versus the U.S., 11:30 a.m. NBCSP and noon. Fox
Baseball The Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
NBA Summer League Basketball The Lakers versus the Golden State Warriors, 6 p.m. ESPN2 and SportsNet
2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup Semifinals, 7:30 p.m. FS1
Tennis: Wimbledon Championships Second round, Wednesday, 3 a.m. ESPN
