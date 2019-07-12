Advertisement

What's on TV Friday: ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ on ABC

By
Jul 11, 2019 | 8:00 PM
What's on TV Friday: ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ on ABC
Karolina Wydra, left, Iain de Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge in "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. " on ABC. (Mitch Haaseth / ABC)

SERIES

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. “Collision Course (Part II)” wraps up the two-episode arc that started last week. Chloe Bennet, Karolina Wydra, Iain de Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge star. 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Nature’s Strangest Mysteries: Solved The first of two new episodes of the documentary series visits an underwater forest and finds Mexican rattlesnakes that have lost their rattle. The second episode shows how an animal species has changed the face of Yellowstone. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In the new episode “International Infusion,” host Guy Fieri starts at an eatery in Huntington, Del., noted for its Cuban sandwiches and Thai-inflected sausage. Then he visits a Tiki place in Kauai, Hawaii, that delivers an authentic Hawaiian flair. In San Diego, Fieri visits a Lebanese restaurant that goes beyond the familiar standards. 9 p.m. Food Network

Shangri-LA Music producer Rick Rubin explores the iconic history of his Malibu studio and the magic of creativity in this new new documentary series. 9 p.m. Showtime

Jett Bennie (Christopher Backus) cleans up a mess and Evans (Gil Bellows) gives Jett (Carla Gugino) details on a new job for Bestic (Greg Bryk) in this new episode of the action drama. (N) 10 p.m. Cinemax

Savage Builds Former “MythBusters” host Adam Savage and a demolition expert blow up all kinds of things. All for science, of course, in this new episode. 10 p.m. Discovery

MotherFatherSon Caden (Billy Howle) is depressed as he realizes that, due to his behavior, he has no hope of returning to the role of his father’s (Richard Gere) heir and successor, and contemplates a drastic act. Niamh Algar and Helen McCrory also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Maggie Rogers performs; Instagram tourists. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America The Struts perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Dr. Noelle Reid; movie critic Grae Drake; Brandon Jenner performs; twin NFL players Shaquem Griffin and Shaquill Griffin. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Dave Bautista (“Stuber”); Caroline Rhea (“Sydney to the Max”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Strahan & Sara Jason Jones. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Marcia Gay Harden; Cat Deeley. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Washington Week Citizenship question on the census; tensions among house Democratic representatives; scandal involving Labor Secretary Alex Acosta and Jeffery Epstein: Jerry Seib, the Wall Street Journal; Paula Reid, CBS; Philip Rucker, the Washington Post; Kimberly Atkins, WBUR, Boston. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough); Andy Ngo; attorney Lisa Bloom; Shawn Steel, RNC; chef Dean Sheremet. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Boston Red Sox, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Angels host the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

MLS Soccer The New England Revolution visits D.C. United, 4 p.m. ESPN

WNBA Basketball Phoenix Mercury visits the Connecticut Sun, 5 p.m. ESPN2

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of July 7 - July 13, 2019, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement