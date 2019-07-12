What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday talk shows: ‘Planet Earth: The Hunt’ on BBC America

Stalked by My Doctor: A Sleepwalker’s Nightmare Eric Roberts returns to his role as creepy Dr. Albert Beck in this latest installment of the “Stalked by My Doctor” TV movie franchise. This 2019 entry finds the not-good doctor trying to keep a low profile while being sought by authorities for multiple earlier crimes. After waylaying a doctor en route to a new job at a sleep clinic, Beck takes his place and immediately starts putting the moves on patients. Emilie Ullerup and Angeline Appel also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime