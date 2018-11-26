Monday's TV highlights: 'D.C.'s Legends of Tomorrow' and more

SERIES
Arrow Oliver (Stephen Amell) makes a fateful decision in a new episode of the superhero drama. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Great Christmas Light Fight Lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak return as the celebrity judges when this popular holiday decorating competition series opens its sixth season. 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident Family and friends gather for Devon’s (Manish Dayal) wedding day in a new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The team heads for the 1920s in a new episode of the time-travel drama. 9 p.m. KTLA
9-1-1 First responders deal with a mistletoe-related mishap, neighbors feuding over Christmas displays and a stampede at a toy store in the drama’s mid-season finale. 9 p.m. Fox
America Says This quiz show hosted by John Michael Higgins returns for another season. 9 p.m. GSN
Mars A solar flare knocks out communications in the Mars colonies in a new episode of the hybrid sci-fi drama/documentary series. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Manifest Michaela and Ben (Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas) put everything on the line to save the other missing passengers in a new episode of the mystery drama. 10 p.m. NBC
MOVIES
The Panama Papers Filmmaker Alex Winter’s new documentary details how an international group of journalists pooled their talents and resources to expose a massive and hugely complicated global corruption scandal. 9 p.m. Epix
The Truth About Killer Robots This new documentary from Maxim Pozdorovkin spotlights cases in which robots have been responsible for the deaths of human beings, including incidents involving a self-driving car and a bomb-carrying droid used by police. 10 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Padma Lakshmi; Jeff Daniels; Connie Britton; Cyber Monday. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Sean Hayes; Brian Tyree Henry; Deals and Steals. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Willem Dafoe; gifts for foodies. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Sean Hayes; hot items. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Heartburn; Kathie Lee Gifford. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP, 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Ryan Guzman (“9-1-1”); favorite man-crushes. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Taye Diggs; Lindsay Miller; Vanessa Lachey guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve A 9-year-old who raised $60,000 to help kids in Africa gain access to clean water. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Dr. Drew Pinsky; Abby Huntsman (“The View”); spicy chili. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A teen plays video games 24/7 to keep his mind off of his family’s troubles. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel; Ashley Graham. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
StarTalk “The Big Bang Theory’s” Simon Helberg and series co-creator Bill Prady. (N) 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Conan A visit to Haiti. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Glenn Close; comic Phoebe Robinson; Blood Orange performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Stephen and Jon’s Cartoon Thanks-travaganza. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Former first lady Michelle Obama; Lin-Manuel Miranda. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 12:30 a.m. KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Rami Malek; Joel Edgerton; Mike Shinoda performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Mary Lynn Rajskub; Amen Dunes performs; Lukas Nelson performs. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Football The Tennessee Titans take on the Houston Texans. 5:15 p.m. ESPN
