Advertisement

Monday's TV highlights: 'D.C.'s Legends of Tomorrow' and more

By Matt Cooper
Nov 25, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Monday's TV highlights: 'D.C.'s Legends of Tomorrow' and more
The team travels back in time to the 1920s on a new "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" on the CW. With Caity Lotz and Nick Zano. (Jack Rowand / CW)

SERIES

Arrow Oliver (Stephen Amell) makes a fateful decision in a new episode of the superhero drama. 8 p.m. KTLA

Advertisement

The Great Christmas Light Fight Lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak return as the celebrity judges when this popular holiday decorating competition series opens its sixth season. 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident Family and friends gather for Devon’s (Manish Dayal) wedding day in a new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The team heads for the 1920s in a new episode of the time-travel drama. 9 p.m. KTLA

9-1-1 First responders deal with a mistletoe-related mishap, neighbors feuding over Christmas displays and a stampede at a toy store in the drama’s mid-season finale. 9 p.m. Fox

America Says This quiz show hosted by John Michael Higgins returns for another season. 9 p.m. GSN

Mars A solar flare knocks out communications in the Mars colonies in a new episode of the hybrid sci-fi drama/documentary series. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Manifest Michaela and Ben (Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas) put everything on the line to save the other missing passengers in a new episode of the mystery drama. 10 p.m. NBC

MOVIES

The Panama Papers Filmmaker Alex Winter’s new documentary details how an international group of journalists pooled their talents and resources to expose a massive and hugely complicated global corruption scandal. 9 p.m. Epix

The Truth About Killer Robots This new documentary from Maxim Pozdorovkin spotlights cases in which robots have been responsible for the deaths of human beings, including incidents involving a self-driving car and a bomb-carrying droid used by police. 10 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Padma Lakshmi; Jeff Daniels; Connie Britton; Cyber Monday. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Sean Hayes; Brian Tyree Henry; Deals and Steals. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Live with Kelly and Ryan Willem Dafoe; gifts for foodies. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Sean Hayes; hot items. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Heartburn; Kathie Lee Gifford. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP, 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Ryan Guzman (“9-1-1”); favorite man-crushes. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Taye Diggs; Lindsay Miller; Vanessa Lachey guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve A 9-year-old who raised $60,000 to help kids in Africa gain access to clean water. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Dr. Drew Pinsky; Abby Huntsman (“The View”); spicy chili. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A teen plays video games 24/7 to keep his mind off of his family’s troubles. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel; Ashley Graham. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

StarTalk “The Big Bang Theory’s” Simon Helberg and series co-creator Bill Prady. (N) 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Conan A visit to Haiti. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Glenn Close; comic Phoebe Robinson; Blood Orange performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Stephen and Jon’s Cartoon Thanks-travaganza. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Former first lady Michelle Obama; Lin-Manuel Miranda. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:30 a.m. KOCE

The Late Late Show With James Corden Rami Malek; Joel Edgerton; Mike Shinoda performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Mary Lynn Rajskub; Amen Dunes performs; Lukas Nelson performs. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Football The Tennessee Titans take on the Houston Texans. 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of Nov. 24 - Dec. 1, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement