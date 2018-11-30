Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'

SERIES
Versailles Louis (George Blagden) is dismissive of the pain his plans will cause others, including Philippe (Alexander Vlahos) and Protestants of all classes. Also, Cardinal Leto (Ken Bones) is confident of making the king marry Isabella of Portugal (Benedita Pereira). 7 p.m. OVA
Saturday Night Live Claire Foy (“The Crown,” “First Man,” and “The Girl in the Spider’s Web”) hosts this new episode with musical guest Anderson Paak. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
SPECIALS
Disney Parks Presents a 25 Days of Christmas Holiday Party This new seasonal special features musical performances from Gwen Stefani, Brett Eldredge, Asher Angel and Meg Donnelly with special appearances by Disney Channel stars Booboo Stewart, Kylee Russell, Sadie Stanley and Sean Giambrone. 8 p.m. Disney
MOVIES
Mingle All the Way An app creator (Jen Lilley) launches a new social media program that matches overworked singles with platonic partners to help them handle holiday social commitments and winds up paired herself with a handsome ad executive (Brant Daugherty). Lindsay Wagner also stars in this new Christmas romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Rampage Director Brad Peyton’s 2018 science fiction action film, based on a popular video game series, casts Dwayne Johnson as a former U.S. Special Forces agent, now a primatologist, who teams up with a laboratory-enhanced albino gorilla named George to protect Chicago from two other mutated creatures, a gray wolf and a crocodile. Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan also star. 8 p.m. HBO
A Twist of Christmas In the final hectic shopping days before Christmas, a busy working mother (Vanessa Lachey) and her young son run in to a stressed-out attorney (Brendon Zub) and his daughter in a crowded department store and inadvertently mix up their toy purchases. Although the two can't stand each other, they still try to help each other salvage their holiday plans in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Dark Crimes Jim Carrey stars in this grim crime drama from director Alexandros Avranas, adapted from an engrossing 2008 New Yorker piece, the story revolves around a real-life Polish police detective (Carrey) who finds a vital clue to a murder case in the pages of a fictional work by a pompous suspect (Marton Czokas). Charlotte Gainsbourg also stars. 10:51 p.m. Starz
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-San Pedro). Mike Rogers; David Urban; Karen Finney. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Garry Trudeau; Lin-Manuel Miranda; the Glenstone Museum; Jim Gaffigan; Jason Bishop. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin (D-Md.). Gen. Jack Keane, U.S. Army (retired); former Under Secretary of Defense Michele Flournoy. Panel: Karl Rove; Juan Williams; Jennifer Griffin. (From the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS The G20; Ukraine and Russia: Ian Bremmer; Richard Haass; Anne-Marie Slaughter. The future of America: Ruchir Sharma. The Presidential transition following the 2016 election: Michael Lewis. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.). Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.); Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.). Panel: Seung Min Kim, the Washington Post; Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal; David Nakamura, the Washington Post; Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS; 3 p.m. MSNBC
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources Coverage of the Trump-Russia plot: Michael Isikoff, Yahoo News; Garrett Graff; Kaitlan Collins. Coverage of the Mueller probe in partisan media: Susan Glasser, the New Yorker Matt Lewis. Conservative media: Margaret Sullivan, the Washington Post; Oliver Darcy. Miami Herald revisits the Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse case: Julie K. Brown, the Miami Herald. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz David Bossie; Corey Lewandowski; Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist; Gillian Turner; Jessica Tarlov; Sara Fischer, Axios. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes A rapid DNA identification process; America’s spy satellites; opera singer Ryan Speedo Green. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
College Football Big 12 Championship: Texas versus Oklahoma, 9 a.m. ABC; Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State, 9 a.m. ESPN; American Championship: Memphis at Central Florida, 12:30 p.m. ABC; SEC Championship: Alabama versus Georgia, 1 p.m. CBS; MWC Championship: Fresno State at Boise State, 4:45 p.m. ESPN; ACC Championship: Pittsburgh versus Clemson, 5 p.m. ABC; Big Ten Championship: Northwestern versus Ohio State, 5 p.m. Fox.
College Basketball USC hosts Nevada, 1:30 p.m. Fox; Stanford visits Kansas, 2:30 p.m. ESPN; San Diego hosts Long Beach State, 7 p.m. FS Prime.
