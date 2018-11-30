Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'

A Twist of Christmas In the final hectic shopping days before Christmas, a busy working mother (Vanessa Lachey) and her young son run in to a stressed-out attorney (Brendon Zub) and his daughter in a crowded department store and inadvertently mix up their toy purchases. Although the two can't stand each other, they still try to help each other salvage their holiday plans in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime