Monday's TV highlights: 'The Good Doctor' on ABC

The Neighborhood Calvin and Tina (Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold) Dave (Max Greenfield) are in for a big surprise after they learn Marty (Marcel Spears) has a new girlfriend and they insist he invite her over for dinner in this new episode of the social comedy. Sheaun McKinne, Hank Greenspan and Beth Behrs also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The top 10 artists perform in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Arrow Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) stands by her recent decisions regarding her family while Diggle and Lyla (David Ramsey, Audrey Marie Anderson) continue to investigate the painting that Curtis (Echo Kellum) found. Stephen Amell also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
Happy Together When Cooper (Felix Mallard) helps Jake (Damon Wayans Jr.) prepare for a big work presentation, they realize that everyone agrees with Cooper just because he’s famous 8:30 p.m. CBS
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Rory and Ava (Dominic Purcell, Jes Macallan) are at odds, and Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to come up with a way for them to get along. Brandon Routh and Amy Louise Pemberton also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
Holiday Baking Championship This new episode draws its inspiration from from Hannukah and Diwali, both nicknamed the Festival of Lights in the Jewish and Hindu faiths, respectively. Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale are the judges, and Jesse Palmer hosts. 9 p.m. Food Network
Mars A mysterious illness sweeps through the colonies in this new episode of the science fiction series. 9 p.m. National Geographic
The Good Doctor In this medical drama’s winter finale cliffhanger, Shaun and Alex (Freddie Highmore, Will Yun Lee) treat two patients who collapsed at the airport with symptoms that suggest an infection that could become airborne, sending the staff on a desperate race to contain the bug before it spreads to patients in the rest of the emergency room. 10 p.m. ABC
Unanchored Nine friends embark on a three-week adventure in the Bahamas in the premiere of this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. Bravo
Christmas Cookie Challenge Host Eddie Jackson’s fondness for traditional nesting dolls inspires a decorating challenge in which he asks five bakers to prepare six cookies of the same design that get progressively smaller in the new episode. Stephanie Boswell, Ree Drummond and Molly Yeh judge the results. 10 p.m. Food Network
Explorer Host Phil Keoghan witness a daily ceremony on the India/Pakistan border in this new episode of the globetrotting series. 10 p.m. National Geographic
Nightflyers As panic spreads D’Branin (Eoin Macken) puts his team first, and Eris (David Ajala) resorts to bold measures to restore balance in this new episode of the science fiction series. Jodie Turner-Smith and Gretchen Mol also star. 10 p.m. Syfy
Who Do You Think You Are? “This Is Us” star Mandy Moore is shocked to discover ancestors based in Australia in the season premiere of this unscripted series. 10 p.m. TLC
Pop Up Santa Holiday Special “So You Think You Can Dance” colleagues and spouses Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker cohost this new 90-minute special in which deserving people get an unexpected holiday boost. Ballerina Misty Copeland, Sherri Saum (“The Fosters”) and former NFL star DeMarco Murray are featured. 9:30 p.m. Freeform
Always at the Carlyle Matthew Miele’s 2018 documentary profiles one of New York’s most storied hotels, with appreciative commentary from George Clooney, Anjelica Huston, Graydon Carter, Jon Hamm, Sofia Coppola and Wes Anderson. Also featured is the Carlyle Cafe’s pianist Bobby Short. 9 p.m. Starz
Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland Kate Davis’ documentary reviews the life and suspicious death, in 2015, of Sandra Bland, who was arrested for a routine traffic violation in a small Texas town, then found hanging by a noose in her cell three days later. 10 p.m. HBO
CBS This Morning Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Producer Gabriel Cordell; Victoria Rowell; Lynsi Snyder, In-N-Out; Rumer Willis. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”); Joe Alwyn (“Mary Queen of Scots”); Emily Mortimer (“Mary Poppins Returns”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Packaged nuts; hot chocolate powder mixes; Jussie Smollett (“Empire”). (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Nazanin Mandi. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Matthew Broderick. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Ron Perlman (“Asher”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman’s husband kept his inheritance a secret and spent more than $100,000 without her knowledge. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show John Cena (“Bumblebee”); Martha Stewart; Julia Garner. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Trevor returns to his hometown in South Africa and explores Nelson Mandela’s legacy. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
StarTalk Bill Nye. (N) 11 p.m. National Geographic
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Margot Robbie; Elsie Fisher; Hootie & the Blowfish perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Catherine Zeta-Jones; Lucas Hedges. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Sara Gilbert; Jeff Goldblum talks and performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Douglas; Rufus Wainwright; Nikki Glaspie. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Tom Felton; Jain performs; podcasters from LadyGang. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
NBA Basketball. The Clippers visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m. FS Prime
NFL Football Washington visits the Philadelphia Eagles, 5:15 p.m. ESPN
