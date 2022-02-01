What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Naomi’ on the CW; ‘Abbott Elementary’ on ABC; ‘I Am Jazz’ on TLC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

FBI Maggie (Missy Peregrym) goes undercover working in a bar to investigate an anti-government group that gathers there. Zeeko Zaki and Jeremy Sisto also star. 8 p.m. CBS

American Auto The executives realize a Payne vehicle may have a faulty part, but do they have to do a recall? Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Tye White, Michael Benjamin Washington, Humphrey Ker and X Mayo star in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Superman & Lois Jonathan and Jordan (Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin) become more concerned as Clark’s (Tyler Hoechlin) painful visions continue as Lois and Chrissy (Elizabeth Tulloch, Sofia Sofia Hasmik) embark on a mission to find Lois’ sister (guest star Jenna Dewan) in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

Judge Steve Harvey (N) 8 p.m. ABC



The Resident (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Mario Lopez and Melissa Villaseñor look at the Mexican American experience through their family histories in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Traci Johnson joins cast members Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin as this long-running unscripted series returns for its 12th season. 8 and 9:30 p.m. Bravo

Grand Crew (N) 8:30 p.m. NBC

FBI: International The fly team investigates when an NYPD officer (Brian Letscher) is detained in the breakaway state of Transnistria for aggravated assault and claims he was infiltrating a sex trafficking ring being concealed by those in power. Luke Kleintank and Heida Reed star. 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us Kevin (Justin Hartley) visits the construction site. Also, Malik and Déjà (Asante Blackk, Lyric Ross) share news in this new episode of the family drama. 9 p.m. NBC

Naomi In this new episode, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) gets fresh insights into her past but still struggles to come to terms with the secrets that have been kept from her. As she continues training with Dee (Alexander Wraith) she finds the courage to confront Zumbado (Cranston Johnson). At school her friends urge her to run for class president. Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig and Mary-Charles Jones also star with guest star Stephanie March. 9 p.m. The CW

Abbott Elementary Janine (Quinta Brunson) persuades Ava (Janelle James) to start a program for exceptional students at the school, with Jacob (Chris Perfetti) leading it. When other students start feeling left out, Gregory (Tyler James Williams) helps Janine come up with a solution. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC



The Real Dirty Dancing (N) 9 p.m. Fox

The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

I Am Jazz In the season finale Jazz gets to observe a surgical procedure, then it’s off to Harvard. 9 p.m. TLC

black-ish (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Ruthless (N) 10 p.m. BET

Bruh (N) 11 p.m. BET

SPECIALS

Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep NFL Films documentarian Keith Cossrow offers a look at the life and career of four-time Super Bowl Champion former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw in this new special which draws from Bradshaw’s own stage show, filmed last August at the Clay Cooper Theatre in Branson, Mo. 9 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

College Basketball Creighton visits Connecticut, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Davidson visits St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m. CBSSN; Kansas visits Iowa State, 4 p.m. ESPN; Michigan State visits Maryland, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Texas A&M visits Tennessee, 4 p.m. SEC-TV; Seton Hall visits Georgetown, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Providence visits St. John’s, 6 p.m. CBSSN; Alabama visits Auburn, 6 p.m. ESPN; Texas visits Texas Tech, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Ole Miss visits LSU, 6 p.m. SEC-TV; California visits Stanford, 7 p.m. PAC-12TV; Nevada visits UNLV, 7:30 p.m. FS1; Fresno State visits San Jose State, 8 p.m. CBSSN

NBA Basketball The Washington Wizards visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Brooklyn Nets visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. TNT

High School Basketball Sierra Canyon versus Windward, 8 p.m. KDOC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Faith Hill; Charlie Day. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Cleveland Clinic heart health findings; Super Bowl commercials. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Sybrina Fulton; Annie Abrams; chef Ming Tsai. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Lisa Edelstein (“9-1-1: Lone Star”); Lunar New Year. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Guest co-host Tara Setmayer; Charlie Day. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Retta (“Ugliest House in America”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Quinta Brunson; Sheryl Lee Ralph. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall A former NFL player’s ex-girlfriend accuses him of domestic violence. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Savannah Guthrie (“Today”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Taylor Lautner; Porsha Williams. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Three men say they are survivors of a sex abuse scandal. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”); reporter Tori Yorgey, who was hit by a car on live TV. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Trevor Jackson (“Grown-ish”); guest co-host K. Michelle. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Liam Neeson; Jenny Slate; Joshua Ray Walker performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Faith Hill; Clarissa Ward. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Lily James; Sebastian Stan; Quinta Brunson; Eric Bellinger performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Johnny Knoxville; Nick Offerman; Tolliver performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers David Letterman; Adam Duritz performs; Hayley Brownell. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Kajillionaire Evan Rachel Wood stars in this 2020 dramedy as an emotionally stunted 26-year-old whose con-artist parents (Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger) use her as an accomplice to their petty scams. Gina Rodriguez, Mark Ivanir, Patricia Belcher, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Diana Maria Riva also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power Filmmaker Abby Ginzberg profiles Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) in this powerful 2020 documentary. Among those offering their perspectives are Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Van Jones, Danny Glover and author Alice Walker. 8 p.m. Starz

Summertime Originally inspired by a spoken-word showcase with high school performers from diverse backgrounds, Carlos Lopez Estrada’s 2020 comedy-drama presents a kaleidoscopic view of 25 young Los Angeles residents whose lives intersect during the course of a sweltering hot day in Southern California. Tyris Winter, Marquesha Babers, Maia Mayor, Austin Antoine and Bryce Banks star. 9:27 p.m. Starz

Scrooged (1988) 8 a.m. TMC

Lee Daniels’ the Butler (2013) 8:45 a.m. and 8 p.m. Showtime

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 9 a.m. AMC

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 9:38 a.m. and 5:57 p.m. Starz

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 10 a.m. FX

Home From the Hill (1960) 10 a.m. TCM

Moonlight (2016) 11 a.m. and 10:15 p.m. Showtime

Predator (1987) 11:30 a.m. Syfy

Face/Off (1997) Noon AMC; 3 p.m. BBC America

Ad Astra (2019) 12:30 p.m. FX

Basic Instinct (1992) 12:50 p.m. Cinemax

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 1 p.m. TNT

Giant (1956) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Dirty Dancing (1987) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

Lethal Weapon (1987) 3 p.m. AMC

Blue Ruin (2013) 3 p.m. Cinemax

Baby Driver (2017) 3 p.m. FX

Rudy (1993) 3:59 p.m. Starz

Rain Man (1988) 4 p.m. Ovation

Young Mr. Lincoln (1939) 5 p.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Bumblebee (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX

Hellboy (2004) 6 p.m. BBC America

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 6 p.m. Syfy

20th Century Women (2016) 6 p.m. TMC

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 6:04 p.m. Cinemax

Dave (1993) 7 p.m. Ovation

Jezebel (1938) 7 p.m. TCM

Nobody (2021) 7:25 p.m. HBO

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 8 p.m. AMC

World War Z (2013) 8 p.m. Epix

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 9 p.m. Syfy

Drums Along the Mohawk (1939) 9 p.m. TCM

Igby Goes Down (2002) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax

Enemy of the State (1998) 10:08 p.m. USA

Fort Apache (1948) 11 p.m. TCM

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 11:10 p.m. HBO

Movies on TV the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 in downloadable and printable PDF files