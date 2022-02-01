What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Naomi’ on the CW; ‘Abbott Elementary’ on ABC; ‘I Am Jazz’ on TLC
SERIES
FBI Maggie (Missy Peregrym) goes undercover working in a bar to investigate an anti-government group that gathers there. Zeeko Zaki and Jeremy Sisto also star. 8 p.m. CBS
American Auto The executives realize a Payne vehicle may have a faulty part, but do they have to do a recall? Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Tye White, Michael Benjamin Washington, Humphrey Ker and X Mayo star in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
Superman & Lois Jonathan and Jordan (Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin) become more concerned as Clark’s (Tyler Hoechlin) painful visions continue as Lois and Chrissy (Elizabeth Tulloch, Sofia Sofia Hasmik) embark on a mission to find Lois’ sister (guest star Jenna Dewan) in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
Judge Steve Harvey (N) 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Mario Lopez and Melissa Villaseñor look at the Mexican American experience through their family histories in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Traci Johnson joins cast members Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin as this long-running unscripted series returns for its 12th season. 8 and 9:30 p.m. Bravo
Grand Crew (N) 8:30 p.m. NBC
FBI: International The fly team investigates when an NYPD officer (Brian Letscher) is detained in the breakaway state of Transnistria for aggravated assault and claims he was infiltrating a sex trafficking ring being concealed by those in power. Luke Kleintank and Heida Reed star. 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us Kevin (Justin Hartley) visits the construction site. Also, Malik and Déjà (Asante Blackk, Lyric Ross) share news in this new episode of the family drama. 9 p.m. NBC
Naomi In this new episode, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) gets fresh insights into her past but still struggles to come to terms with the secrets that have been kept from her. As she continues training with Dee (Alexander Wraith) she finds the courage to confront Zumbado (Cranston Johnson). At school her friends urge her to run for class president. Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig and Mary-Charles Jones also star with guest star Stephanie March. 9 p.m. The CW
Abbott Elementary Janine (Quinta Brunson) persuades Ava (Janelle James) to start a program for exceptional students at the school, with Jacob (Chris Perfetti) leading it. When other students start feeling left out, Gregory (Tyler James Williams) helps Janine come up with a solution. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
The Real Dirty Dancing (N) 9 p.m. Fox
The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
I Am Jazz In the season finale Jazz gets to observe a surgical procedure, then it’s off to Harvard. 9 p.m. TLC
black-ish (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Ruthless (N) 10 p.m. BET
Bruh (N) 11 p.m. BET
SPECIALS
Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep NFL Films documentarian Keith Cossrow offers a look at the life and career of four-time Super Bowl Champion former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw in this new special which draws from Bradshaw’s own stage show, filmed last August at the Clay Cooper Theatre in Branson, Mo. 9 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
College Basketball Creighton visits Connecticut, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Davidson visits St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m. CBSSN; Kansas visits Iowa State, 4 p.m. ESPN; Michigan State visits Maryland, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Texas A&M visits Tennessee, 4 p.m. SEC-TV; Seton Hall visits Georgetown, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Providence visits St. John’s, 6 p.m. CBSSN; Alabama visits Auburn, 6 p.m. ESPN; Texas visits Texas Tech, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Ole Miss visits LSU, 6 p.m. SEC-TV; California visits Stanford, 7 p.m. PAC-12TV; Nevada visits UNLV, 7:30 p.m. FS1; Fresno State visits San Jose State, 8 p.m. CBSSN
NBA Basketball The Washington Wizards visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Brooklyn Nets visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. TNT
High School Basketball Sierra Canyon versus Windward, 8 p.m. KDOC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Faith Hill; Charlie Day. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Cleveland Clinic heart health findings; Super Bowl commercials. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Sybrina Fulton; Annie Abrams; chef Ming Tsai. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Lisa Edelstein (“9-1-1: Lone Star”); Lunar New Year. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Guest co-host Tara Setmayer; Charlie Day. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Retta (“Ugliest House in America”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Quinta Brunson; Sheryl Lee Ralph. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall A former NFL player’s ex-girlfriend accuses him of domestic violence. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Savannah Guthrie (“Today”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Taylor Lautner; Porsha Williams. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Three men say they are survivors of a sex abuse scandal. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”); reporter Tori Yorgey, who was hit by a car on live TV. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Trevor Jackson (“Grown-ish”); guest co-host K. Michelle. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Liam Neeson; Jenny Slate; Joshua Ray Walker performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Faith Hill; Clarissa Ward. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Lily James; Sebastian Stan; Quinta Brunson; Eric Bellinger performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Johnny Knoxville; Nick Offerman; Tolliver performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers David Letterman; Adam Duritz performs; Hayley Brownell. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Kajillionaire Evan Rachel Wood stars in this 2020 dramedy as an emotionally stunted 26-year-old whose con-artist parents (Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger) use her as an accomplice to their petty scams. Gina Rodriguez, Mark Ivanir, Patricia Belcher, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Diana Maria Riva also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power Filmmaker Abby Ginzberg profiles Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) in this powerful 2020 documentary. Among those offering their perspectives are Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Van Jones, Danny Glover and author Alice Walker. 8 p.m. Starz
Summertime Originally inspired by a spoken-word showcase with high school performers from diverse backgrounds, Carlos Lopez Estrada’s 2020 comedy-drama presents a kaleidoscopic view of 25 young Los Angeles residents whose lives intersect during the course of a sweltering hot day in Southern California. Tyris Winter, Marquesha Babers, Maia Mayor, Austin Antoine and Bryce Banks star. 9:27 p.m. Starz
Scrooged (1988) 8 a.m. TMC
Lee Daniels’ the Butler (2013) 8:45 a.m. and 8 p.m. Showtime
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 9 a.m. AMC
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 9:38 a.m. and 5:57 p.m. Starz
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 10 a.m. FX
Home From the Hill (1960) 10 a.m. TCM
Moonlight (2016) 11 a.m. and 10:15 p.m. Showtime
Predator (1987) 11:30 a.m. Syfy
Face/Off (1997) Noon AMC; 3 p.m. BBC America
Ad Astra (2019) 12:30 p.m. FX
Basic Instinct (1992) 12:50 p.m. Cinemax
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 1 p.m. TNT
Giant (1956) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Dirty Dancing (1987) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
Lethal Weapon (1987) 3 p.m. AMC
Blue Ruin (2013) 3 p.m. Cinemax
Baby Driver (2017) 3 p.m. FX
Rudy (1993) 3:59 p.m. Starz
Rain Man (1988) 4 p.m. Ovation
Young Mr. Lincoln (1939) 5 p.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Bumblebee (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX
Hellboy (2004) 6 p.m. BBC America
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 6 p.m. Syfy
20th Century Women (2016) 6 p.m. TMC
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 6:04 p.m. Cinemax
Dave (1993) 7 p.m. Ovation
Jezebel (1938) 7 p.m. TCM
Nobody (2021) 7:25 p.m. HBO
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 8 p.m. AMC
World War Z (2013) 8 p.m. Epix
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 9 p.m. Syfy
Drums Along the Mohawk (1939) 9 p.m. TCM
Igby Goes Down (2002) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax
Enemy of the State (1998) 10:08 p.m. USA
Fort Apache (1948) 11 p.m. TCM
Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 11:10 p.m. HBO
