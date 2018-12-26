Wednesday’s TV highlights: A salute to Burt Reynolds, the Kennedy Center Honors and more

SERIES
Nova In the new episode “Apollo’s Daring Mission,” astronauts and engineers provide inside information on the Apollo 8 space mission, the first manned mission to orbit the moon. 9 p.m. KOCE
Vikings It’s Vikings versus Saxons on a new episode of the period drama. 9 p.m. History Channel
Fleabag Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Killing Eve”) created and stars in this darkly comic imported series about a young woman going off the rails in present-day London. 11 and 11:35 p.m. IFC
Mysterious Islands In the new episode “Georgia’s Island of the Geechee People,” host Kellee Edwards journeys to Sapelo Island off Georgia. 11:30 p.m. Travel Channel
SPECIALS
The 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors Cher, composer Philip Glass, country music’s Reba McEntire, jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter and Lin-Manuel Miranda and his co-creators on the hit musical “Hamilton” are feted in this year’s ceremony in Washington, D.C. 8 p.m. CBS
MOVIES
Burt Reynolds tribute Turner Classic Movies’ six-film salute to the Hollywood star who died in September gets underway at 5 p.m. with 1977’s “Smokey and the Bandit,” costarring Sally Field, Jerry Reed and Jackie Gleason, and continues with the 1972 thriller “Deliverance” with Jon Voight and Ned Beatty at 7 p.m.; the 1974 comedy “The Longest Yard” at 9 p.m.; 1978’s “Hooper,” costarring Jan-Michael Vincent at 11:25 p.m.; the 1980 sequel “Smokey and the Bandit II” at 1:15 a.m.; and the 1982 rom-com “Best Friends,” costarring Goldie Hawn at 3 a.m.
Fail State This 2018 exposé examines for-profit colleges, student-loan debt and other issues relating to higher education. 9 p.m. Starz
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Christian Bale; Jake Johnson and Shameik Moore (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ted Danson; Marisol Nichols; Dylan Scott performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Hugh Jackman; director Jason Reitman; Valerie Simpson and Paul Shaffer perform. 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show A holiday guide to alcohol; top hangover cures; cooking. 10 a.m. KCOP
The Doctors Monoamniotic monochorionic twins; deconstructing the apple-a-day mantra. 11 a.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show noon KCOP
The Talk Adam Rodriguez; Brian Balthazar; Carrie Ann Inaba. 1 p.m. KCBS
The Real Dodging uncomfortable holiday conversations and awkwardness. 1 p.m. KCOP
Steve Quincy Jones and daughter Rashida Jones; a chief executive helps an entrepreneur; big, messy, crazy challenges. 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Rachael’s birthday; chefs Bobby Flay, Emeril Lagasse and Curtis Stone; Beth Stern brings puppies. 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A young woman has had numerous arrests, including one for assaulting her sister with a butcher knife. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kris Jenner. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show A high-fat, high-protein, low-carbohydrate eating plan; turning the body into a fat-burning machine. 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR, 11 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez; comic Robert Klein; J Balvin performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Singer Garth Brooks; Tim Meadows. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Beastie Boys; Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”); Mitski performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kurt Russell; Viggo Mortensen; Marc E. Bassy and G-Eazy perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Claire Foy; Lucas Hedges; boygenius performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Tika Sumpter; Jaime Wyatt performs; Ben Hardy (“Bohemian Rhapsody”). 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College football Boston College battles Boise State in the Servpro First Responder Bowl, Minnesota meets Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl and Cal takes on TCU in the Cheez-It Bowl. 10:30 a.m., 2:15 and 6 p.m. ESPN
Basketball The Clippers host the Sacramento Kings. 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
