‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ is being revived by Fox — with a twist

Guys, Kelly Taylor is back. Sort of.
Members of the original cast of “Beverly Hills, 90210” are returning for a six-episode event series on Fox, the network announced Wednesday — setting off a million text exchanges among diehard fans, no doubt.
Nineteen years after the popular young adult drama wrapped its run, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling are reuniting on TV.
And in a twist that surely beats that time Kelly joined a cult, the actors will not exactly be reprising their roles from the original series. Instead, they will play heightened versions of themselves.
Here’s how Fox explains it:
“Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast — whom the whole world watched grow up together — attempts to continue from where they left off?”
“ ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation,” said Michael Thorn, Fox entertainment president, in a statement. “Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA — bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters — and we’re honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210.”
“Beverly Hills, 90210,” about a group of friends navigating love and life from high school into their 20s in one of the premiere ZIP codes in America, became a blueprint for coming-of-age dramas. It premiered on Fox in 1990 and ran for 10 seasons — and launched the spinoff “Melrose Place.”
The series was rebooted in 2008 by the CW and featured a new cast of young actors, as well as old favorites Garth, Spelling and Shannen Doherty reprising their roles as Kelly Taylor, Donna Martin and Brenda Walsh, respectively.
The new “90210” limited series is scheduled to air this summer.