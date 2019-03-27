Review: NBC’s ‘Abby’s’ brings a ‘Cheers’ vibe with a dash more flavor

Into this cozy, somewhat autocratic world, ready for some first-episode disruption, comes Bill (Nelson Franklin), who has inherited the house and yard that Abby rents. In “Cheers” terms, he's the Diane figure – and also the Rebecca figure -- minus the romantic tension. (Abby is bisexual, but Bill is not configured to ever be her type.) He is a nervous sort, whose first impulse is to shut the whole thing down; he doesn't realize yet that he's come to the place where everyone will know his name. Soon enough he will have his own stool, his designated glass and the support of new friends (having lost his old ones in a divorce).