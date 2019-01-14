‘Valley of the Boom’ producer Arianna Huffington on our ‘great awakening’ in tech

Both how much has changed and how much remains the same. Obviously Silicon Valley has settled into a much more orderly universe than it was during the period we describe in the series. You had then, and you have now, some of the characters who are geniuses and some who are charlatans and some who are a mixture of both. I think Marc Andreessen [co-founder of Netscape] was very much kind of the founder prototype, you know, the poster boy for the triumph of the nerds. ... He was the real deal in every way, creating an early version of Netscape while still in college, ending up on the cover of Time magazine at age 24, sitting on a throne with the title “The Golden Geeks.”