Review: 'Valley of the Boom' captures the '90s tech revolution in weirdly wonderful ways

The limited series, which was created, written and partially directed by Matthew Carnahan (“House of Lies”), is a dramatized narrative based on “mostly true” events and is structured almost like a true crime series. It features first-hand accounts of, say, the rise of Netscape or the birth of social media through interviews with real-life players like Netscape CEO James Barksdale and TheGlobe.com founder Todd Krizelman. The documentary-like footage is paired with reenactments of key events by actors such as Steve Zahn (who plays scam artist Michael Fenne), Bradley Whitford (Barksdale) and Lamorne Morris (who plays a fictional venture capitalist).