Review: Netflix's 'Black Earth Rising' deftly explores war but lacks a personal connection

What does hit home here is the dramatization of a war and human-rights atrocity that Americans may have missed in the early ’90s when our own government was busy bombing Iraq. The accounts of characters here who survived the genocide, and the images of those who didn’t, are haunting. The series, which has already aired in the UK on BBC Two, highlights how little attention globally is paid toward the suffering in Africa. Says Kate, it’s as if the Western world and Europe just assume that “down there, genocide, war crimes, that’s just what they do to each other.”